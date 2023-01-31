Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
laconiadailysun.com
Beverly A. Briand, 88
BOW — Beverly A. Briand, 88, of Bow, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 9. She was born on April 29, 1934, to the late Victor Randolph Randlett and Phyllis (Titus) of Concord. Beverly grew up in Concord and was educated in the Concord public school system. During the early years of her career, she was known as “The Lunch Lady” at Merrimack Valley High School before working at Beede Electric. Later she went to work for Jay Cate as an administrative assistant for the director of nursing at the New Hampshire State Hospital.
laconiadailysun.com
Nancy Hannagan, 87
Nancy Hannagan, 87, passed away quietly at her home with family by her side on Jan. 31. The Lord is her Shepard, and she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Nancy was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Franklin, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of Zacharia and Iola (Snow) Brock. Nancy grew up in Bridgewater and attended schools in Bristol.
laconiadailysun.com
Thomas G. Underwood Jr., 72
PLYMOUTH — Thomas George Underwood, Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 25, from cardiac arrest. Tom was born in Bath, Maine, on Sept. 17, 1950, the son of the late Thomas G. Underwood Sr. and Josephine (McIntire) Underwood. He attended school in Bath, Maine, graduating from Morse High School in 1968. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics education from Gorham State College in 1972 and a Master's of Education Degree in administration and supervision from Plymouth State College in 1980. While pursuing his undergraduate degree he was a pitcher for the Gorham Husky baseball team and a member of Phi Mu Delta Fraternity.
laconiadailysun.com
Kimberly A. Collins, 56
LACONIA — Kimberly Ann Collins, 56, of Lewis Street, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, at Concord Hospital in Concord. Kimberly was born on July 25, 1966, in Laconia, the daughter of Edward DeForge Sr. and Priscilla (Gurney) DeForge.
laconiadailysun.com
Heidi L. Edgar
MEREDITH — Heidi Louise Edgar (Swartzwelder) passed away Jan. 26, following a brief illness. Born in Salem, Massachusetts, to parents Priscilla (Elder) and William "Bill" Swartzwelder, Heidi was a member of the Laconia High School class of 1966. She spent her youth skiing both the slopes at Gunstock and the waves of Winnipesaukee. With artistic talents that blossomed at an early age, Heidi went on to study at both the Ringling School of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Boston. Despite her mother telling her she should go to secretarial school, Heidi pursued her passion for art while waiting tables at Hart's Turkey Farm to earn money for school.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert T. Tanner, 81
MOULTONBOROUGH — Robert “Bob” Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at his home in Moultonborough. Robert was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1941, the son of Ralph E. Tanner and Virginia (Cammon) Tanner of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite, of 55 years; his stepbrother, Roger Tanner of New Mexico; and Rosie, his sweet golden retriever who was always by his side.
laconiadailysun.com
At The Natural Pickle, brine is on their side
LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.
laconiadailysun.com
Robert M. Rooney, 75
BELMONT — Robert "Bob" Michael Rooney, 75, of Vineyard Way, passed away to God at his home, with his loving family at his side, on Jan. 30. Born May 10, 1947, in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was the devoted son of the late Frederick J. and Evelyn E. (Collins) Rooney.
manchesterinklink.com
Bill proposes removing bail commissioners
CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
OnlyInYourState
The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
manchesterinklink.com
City’s Beech Street shelter – and new shelter manager – ready just in time for deep freeze
MANCHESTER, NH — As the city was evacuating the downtown homeless encampment on Jan. 18, Jake King was taking it all in from the sidewalk across the street. He had just returned to Central Station after going on a tour of the vacant factory on Beech Street that the city was standing up as an emergency shelter.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
laconiadailysun.com
Not ready to learn: Student discipline breaks down in Winnisquam schools
NORTHFIELD — Southwick Elementary School has hired a behavior specialist to operate a student support center as part of its efforts to address what Superintendent Shannon Bartlett called “extreme” disciplinary problems among the district’s youngest pupils. Bartlett said the school staff has been “working really hard”...
WMUR.com
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
manchesterinklink.com
Planning board gets update on Beech Street shelter, field concerns from neighbors
MANCHESTER, N.H. – With a new emergency warming shelter about to open its doors on Beech Street, the Manchester Planning Board received an update from city leaders on Thursday night, providing an opportunity for the board and local residents to ask questions about its operations. According to Manchester Fire...
thepulseofnh.com
Injured Snowmobiler Rescued In North Conway
A snowmobiler suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries yesterday morning in North Conway. New Hampshire Fish and Game says 37-year-old Zachery Mesa of Somers, Connecticut, failed to negotiate a downhill turn, went off the trail and hit a boulder. First responders used a rescue sled to get Mesa to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Meet Tilly, the New Hampshire pup playing in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl
New Hampshire's newest star might have had a ruff outing during the game, but the now 7-month-old deserves a round of a-paws anyway. Allow us to give an intro-dog-tion for Tilly, the cane corso American bulldog mix from Nashua, New Hampshire playing for Team Fluff in this year’s Puppy Bowl.
WMUR.com
Organizations for homeless people in NH prepare for dangerously cold weather
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — As frigid weather approaches New Hampshire, Manchester officials announced Tuesday that a 24/7 emergency shelter will open this week. The facility on Beech Street near Cilley Road will open at 7 p.m. Thursday and stay open through April. The announcement came as organizations that help homeless...
WPFO
Massachusetts women accused of trying to distribute more than a pound of fentanyl in Maine
BANGOR (WGME) -- Police say two Massachusetts women were arrested Thursday night while trying to distribute 1.4 pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl in Bangor. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says this seizure comes on the heels of a report that 2022 marked the deadliest year in Maine’s history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
