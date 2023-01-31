ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Beverly A. Briand, 88

BOW — Beverly A. Briand, 88, of Bow, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 9. She was born on April 29, 1934, to the late Victor Randolph Randlett and Phyllis (Titus) of Concord. Beverly grew up in Concord and was educated in the Concord public school system. During the early years of her career, she was known as “The Lunch Lady” at Merrimack Valley High School before working at Beede Electric. Later she went to work for Jay Cate as an administrative assistant for the director of nursing at the New Hampshire State Hospital.
BOW, NH
Nancy Hannagan, 87

Nancy Hannagan, 87, passed away quietly at her home with family by her side on Jan. 31. The Lord is her Shepard, and she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Nancy was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Franklin, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of Zacharia and Iola (Snow) Brock. Nancy grew up in Bridgewater and attended schools in Bristol.
FRANKLIN, NH
Thomas G. Underwood Jr., 72

PLYMOUTH — Thomas George Underwood, Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 25, from cardiac arrest. Tom was born in Bath, Maine, on Sept. 17, 1950, the son of the late Thomas G. Underwood Sr. and Josephine (McIntire) Underwood. He attended school in Bath, Maine, graduating from Morse High School in 1968. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics education from Gorham State College in 1972 and a Master's of Education Degree in administration and supervision from Plymouth State College in 1980. While pursuing his undergraduate degree he was a pitcher for the Gorham Husky baseball team and a member of Phi Mu Delta Fraternity.
PLYMOUTH, NH
Kimberly A. Collins, 56

LACONIA — Kimberly Ann Collins, 56, of Lewis Street, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, at Concord Hospital in Concord. Kimberly was born on July 25, 1966, in Laconia, the daughter of Edward DeForge Sr. and Priscilla (Gurney) DeForge.
LACONIA, NH
Heidi L. Edgar

MEREDITH — Heidi Louise Edgar (Swartzwelder) passed away Jan. 26, following a brief illness. Born in Salem, Massachusetts, to parents Priscilla (Elder) and William "Bill" Swartzwelder, Heidi was a member of the Laconia High School class of 1966. She spent her youth skiing both the slopes at Gunstock and the waves of Winnipesaukee. With artistic talents that blossomed at an early age, Heidi went on to study at both the Ringling School of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Boston. Despite her mother telling her she should go to secretarial school, Heidi pursued her passion for art while waiting tables at Hart's Turkey Farm to earn money for school.
MEREDITH, NH
Robert T. Tanner, 81

MOULTONBOROUGH — Robert “Bob” Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at his home in Moultonborough. Robert was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1941, the son of Ralph E. Tanner and Virginia (Cammon) Tanner of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite, of 55 years; his stepbrother, Roger Tanner of New Mexico; and Rosie, his sweet golden retriever who was always by his side.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
At The Natural Pickle, brine is on their side

LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.
LACONIA, NH
Robert M. Rooney, 75

BELMONT — Robert "Bob" Michael Rooney, 75, of Vineyard Way, passed away to God at his home, with his loving family at his side, on Jan. 30. Born May 10, 1947, in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was the devoted son of the late Frederick J. and Evelyn E. (Collins) Rooney.
BELMONT, NH
Bill proposes removing bail commissioners

CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
MANCHESTER, NH
The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
CONCORD, NH
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
Not ready to learn: Student discipline breaks down in Winnisquam schools

NORTHFIELD — Southwick Elementary School has hired a behavior specialist to operate a student support center as part of its efforts to address what Superintendent Shannon Bartlett called “extreme” disciplinary problems among the district’s youngest pupils. Bartlett said the school staff has been “working really hard”...
NORTHFIELD, NH
Injured Snowmobiler Rescued In North Conway

A snowmobiler suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries yesterday morning in North Conway. New Hampshire Fish and Game says 37-year-old Zachery Mesa of Somers, Connecticut, failed to negotiate a downhill turn, went off the trail and hit a boulder. First responders used a rescue sled to get Mesa to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
CONWAY, NH

