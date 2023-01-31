Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Updated Ticket Sales For Future WWE Events
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Saturdays NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte North Carolina has dished out 5,170 tickets, while Saturday Nights Main Event in Columbus, Georgia checks in at 3,592 tickets sold. The Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida...
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview (2/3/2023): Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend. On tap for tonight's show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (02/02): 8-Man Tag Team Match
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, where the show's main event saw The Design (Deaner, Kon and Angels) and Callihan go up against Rich Swann, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura and IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander in an 8-Man Tag Team Match. Below are the results...
rajah.com
Kenny King Reveals He Has Signed A New Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Former ROH Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Kenny King had a conversation with Adrian Hernandez of Audacy Sports and 1140 The Bet in Las Vegas on a variety of topics such as how he has signed a new one-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Kenny King said:. “Well, you know,...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Six Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling announced the six matchups that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer will go up against The Good Hands (Jason Hotch and John Skyler) in an Intergender Tag Team Match, Jordynne Grace will face Steph De Lander in a Knockouts Division Singles Match, Brian Myers will take on Dirty Dango in a No Surrender Qualifying Match and Shera will face PCO in a No Surrender Qualifying Match.
rajah.com
Fatal-4-Way No. 1 Contender Match Added To IMPACT No Surrender 2023, Updated Lineup
The road to IMPACT No Surrender 2023 continues to wind down. On tap for the IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view scheduled for February 24 at Sam's Town in Las Vegas, Nevada is a Fatal-4-Way Eliminator to determine the next challenger for the world title. The man who will be next in line...
rajah.com
Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of WWE's The Bump Revealed
WWE has announced the lineup of next Wednesday's edition of The Bump. According to a report from PWInsider, current NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Xavier Woods will visit The Bump crew, along with Woods' UpUpDownDown colleague Tyler Breeze. The first WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, Bayley, will...
rajah.com
Jeff Cobb Talks His Tryout With The WWE In 2014
NJPW Star Jeff Cobb spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as his tryout with the WWE in 2014 as well as being told that they didn’t want to hire anyone over the age of 30 despite them signing Kevin Owens at the time.
rajah.com
Mercedes Moné Says She Is In NJPW To Put The Company On The Map
Former WWE Star Mercedes Moné, who made her NJPW debut last month at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV Event from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan when she confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI to set up a title match at NJPW's Battle In The Valley Event on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, California, recently had a conversation with the NJPW Digital Team on a number of topics such as the matchup between KAIRI and Mayu Iwatani as well as how she is there to put NJPW on the map and make it global.
rajah.com
Matt Cardona Reveals Why He Trademarked His Old WWE In-Ring Name
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Star Matt Cardona, who has competed in a number of Indie wrestling promotions over the past several years, spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on a number of topics such as his wife Chelsea Green returning to the WWE this past Saturday in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match as well as how he is super proud of Chelsea and how she does need to return to WWE.
rajah.com
Tom Hannifan Reflects On Extremely Emotional IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Tom Hannifan recently appeared as a guest on the True Heels BTR show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and IMPACT. During the discussion, the pro wrestling commentator reflected back on what he described as an extremely emotional debut with IMPACT Wrestling. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
WWE News: Logan Paul's Top 10 WWE Moments, NBA Star Shares Interest In Wrestling
-- A fresh edition of Top 10 has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring podcaster, Tik Tok influencer, and WWE Superstar Logan Paul:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, an NBA star may be interested in future work with the promotion. According to...
rajah.com
Santino Marella Talks About Backstage Atmosphere In IMPACT, Potential In-Ring Return
Santino Marella recently spoke with the folks from SEScoops.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the new authority figure for IMPACT Wrestling spoke about whether or not he will return to the ring as part of his comeback, as well as his thoughts on the backstage atmosphere in IMPACT.
rajah.com
Jon Moxley Talks About Risk He Took Jumping From WWE To AEW When He Did
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
rajah.com
Arn Anderson Talks His Glock Promo In All Elite Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as his glock promo in All Elite Wrestling back in 2021 as well as how he was concerned with the words used during the promo, but it turns out one of the TNT executives is a huge fan of his and he loved Arn's promo so much that they even called it vintage Arn Anderson.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Has Nearly Sold Out
NXT Vengeance Day (2/4) * NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne. * NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Grayson Waller (Steel Cage) * NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak. * NXT Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier...
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Shrivel Under The Lights At WrestleMania 39
Top WWE Star and winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes had a conversation with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast on a number of topics such as how in a short amount of time he stirred up as much trouble as he could possibly stir up and how it will lead to him main-eventing WrestleMania 39.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Preview (2/3): Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend, More
According to WWE.Com, the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up has been confirmed. On Friday, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will battle the team of Xyon Quinn and Bonco Nima. Sol Ruca and Lash Legend will also square off, and there will also be a showdown between...
rajah.com
Sami Callihan Makes Case For IMPACT Doing Long-Term Storytelling Better Than Anyone
How does IMPACT Wrestling rank against other pro wrestling promotions when it comes to long-term storytelling?. Sami Callihan thinks it's as good, or better, than anyone in the business. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the longtime IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about the company having strong storytelling over...
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Says Future Is Bright For WWE, Offers High-Praise For Sal Ruca
Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX for an interview. During the discussion, one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions spoke about his thoughts on the future of WWE and the talent-level of Sal Ruca. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On Sal...
