WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as his glock promo in All Elite Wrestling back in 2021 as well as how he was concerned with the words used during the promo, but it turns out one of the TNT executives is a huge fan of his and he loved Arn's promo so much that they even called it vintage Arn Anderson.

11 HOURS AGO