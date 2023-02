From The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal:. A local couple faces multiple charges, including second-degree arson, after they were caught on camera running away from a vacant house fire last November. Noah A. Larkins, 22, of Nottingham, and Monica C. Boesch, 24, of Abingdon, were charged with second-degree...

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO