Afternoon news update January 31: One person is dead after a car hits a building in Sunnyside and an in-depth look at the KSD levy

Morning news and weather update February 3: Shop, boats and vehicles burned in Yakima fire, Toppenish superintendent put on leave and a mild weekend on the way
A fire in Yakima destroyed a shop, boats, jet skis, and vehicles, causing an estimated $450,000 in damages. The Toppenish school board has placed the former superintendent on leave and warmer temperatures near fifty degrees should be here throughout the weekend.
Semi collision closes I-90 near Ellensburg
INTERSTATE 90 — A semi collision has closed I-90 headed east near Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The closure occurred at milepost 101, five miles west of Ellensburg. There is no current estimated reopening time.
Early morning fire leaves Yakima machine shop in shambles
YAKIMA, Wash. -- An early morning fire left a Yakima machine shop in shambles, according to a post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469. Fire crews say they responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of West Washington. They say the fire quickly spread throughout the shop, Marvin...
High-speed crash into brick building in Sunnyside leaves one dead
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- One man has died after his car crashed into a brick building in Sunnyside, police say. Police say they were called to the 8300 block of Van Belle Rd. in Sunnyside around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. They say the accident appears to be a high-speed impact into...
Richland authorities break down deadly shooting investigation
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department released more information on the homicide its been investigating since January 26.
Evening update February 1: Breaking McMurray St. shooting information
The Richland Police Department has named the suspected shooter from the McMurray St shooting after he got away from an attempted arrest on February 1. Michael Reep is considered armed and dangerous.
Fire at Dolphin Apartments closes Kennewick Ave
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9:41 p.m. Kennewick Ave has been reopened. First responders are at Dolphin Apartments on Waverly Place after a fire, according to crews on scene. The fire was considered contained at 4:05 p.m., a half-hour after crews were notified of the fire. The Pasco Fire Department is...
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading
(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
14 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
22 perfect scores were awarded, including to a Thai restaurant, a bakery and a winery.
40-year-old killed stepping in front of a truck while crossing a Kennewick street
It’s the 2nd pedestrian fatal at the intersection in four years.
Richland PD: Suspect in McMurray St. shooting on the run, considered armed and dangerous
A suspect in last week’s shooting on McMurray St. is on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Richland Police Department. In a Facebook post, Richland PD claimed that while attempting to arrest the suspect, Michael Reep, at a house in the 1600 block of Venus Circle in Richland, Reep drove his car into two parked police cars and drove away despite the spike strips police had put down ahead of time.
Richland PD searching for suspect known to be 'armed and dangerous'
Rylee Fitzgerald reports live. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns of Bitcoin scam callers
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an influx of scam calls regarding Bitcoin transfers to the office. It reports that numerous people have reported cold calls with an elaborate story asking for Bitcoin. The caller will likely use information about you found...
Rain Overnight Through Sunday and Mountain Snow Through Monday
Cloudy tonight with stray showers in the lower elevations overnight and low temperatures in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Strong gusty winds in the foothills of the Blues decreasing tonight. Mountain snow showers continue tonight with 1” of accumulation for Snoqualmie Pass and 1-3" for Hwy 12 White pass and 4-8" of new snow near the crest through Saturday morning.
Cattle drive to slow Yakima River Canyon traffic
YAKIMA, Wash.- The annual Yakima River Canyon cattle drive is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cattle drive starts near the Roza recreational site and will cover six miles through the canyon to the Eaton Ranch. The drive will take up one whole lane of SR 821 through the canyon.
DTG to close off 80 acres of what had been a recreational area
YAKIMA, Wash. – Today, DTG Recycle will be closing off an area of their land that has been used for years as a public trail network. They will be fencing off 80 acres located at 41 Rocky Top Road in Yakima. DTG says the closure is due to some...
Man identified in fatal crash with truck in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department released the name of the man who died after he was hit by a truck Tuesday morning. Authorities said Ryan Shepard, 40, died after he stepped into the street near the intersection of West 14th Avenue and Olympia Street. According to a preliminary...
Lethal force declared justified in 2020 Pasco Police shooting of Juan and Miguel Montalvo
PASCO, Wash. -- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has released the Special Investigation Unit's findings involving a Pasco Police shooting from May of 2020. Juan and Miguel Montalvo were wanted for an April 29, 2020 homicide and other violent crimes that had been committed on May 17, 2020.
Cerna Sr.'s leave adds new wrinkle to Cerna family investigation
TOPPENISH, Wash. -John Cerna Senior's non-disciplinary leave, as announced by the Toppenish School District, is the latest wrinkle added to the Cerna family's investigation, dating back to September of 2019. The Washington State Auditor's Office began an audit on the school district on September 1, 2019, and ran through August...
