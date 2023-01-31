Read full article on original website
At The Natural Pickle, brine is on their side
LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
Nancy Hannagan, 87
Nancy Hannagan, 87, passed away quietly at her home with family by her side on Jan. 31. The Lord is her Shepard, and she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Nancy was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Franklin, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of Zacharia and Iola (Snow) Brock. Nancy grew up in Bridgewater and attended schools in Bristol.
Many homeless Mainers say they will not go to warming centers
PORTLAND, Maine — Street Teams are performing outreach in the days leading up to what could be a record-cold snap in Maine. The teams are telling homeless people about available warming centers but some question whether people will actually go. There is a tent city tucked along the Fore...
Heidi L. Edgar
MEREDITH — Heidi Louise Edgar (Swartzwelder) passed away Jan. 26, following a brief illness. Born in Salem, Massachusetts, to parents Priscilla (Elder) and William "Bill" Swartzwelder, Heidi was a member of the Laconia High School class of 1966. She spent her youth skiing both the slopes at Gunstock and the waves of Winnipesaukee. With artistic talents that blossomed at an early age, Heidi went on to study at both the Ringling School of Art and Design and the Art Institute of Boston. Despite her mother telling her she should go to secretarial school, Heidi pursued her passion for art while waiting tables at Hart's Turkey Farm to earn money for school.
Not ready to learn: Student discipline breaks down in Winnisquam schools
NORTHFIELD — Southwick Elementary School has hired a behavior specialist to operate a student support center as part of its efforts to address what Superintendent Shannon Bartlett called “extreme” disciplinary problems among the district’s youngest pupils. Bartlett said the school staff has been “working really hard”...
Kimberly A. Collins, 56
LACONIA — Kimberly Ann Collins, 56, of Lewis Street, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, at Concord Hospital in Concord. Kimberly was born on July 25, 1966, in Laconia, the daughter of Edward DeForge Sr. and Priscilla (Gurney) DeForge.
Mercy Hospital, physician ordered to pay $6.5M for deadly misdiagnosis
PORTLAND, Maine — A Cumberland County civil jury on Wednesday awarded $6.5 million to the family of a 25-year-old man who died from Lyme disease in 2017 after an incorrect diagnosis. The family of Pete Smith sued NorthernLight Mercy Hospital of Portland and one of its physicians, Dr. John...
St. Vincent de Paul is seeking volunteers
LACONIA — St. Vincent de Paul serves the needs of the people in the area. Volunteers are needed in the store and in the food pantry. Help is needed in the morning or the afternoon, or both. The usual volunteer shift is about three hours, but any one may work as many hours as available and may work any day Tuesday through Saturday.
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
New Hampshire bakery sues town in attempt to keep mural
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A bakery in New Hampshire is suing the town of Conway, after the town demanded the bakery get rid of its own mural. Town officials say the mural at Leavitt's Country Bakery violates Conway's sign code. The mural is a painting of doughnuts with the White...
Thomas G. Underwood Jr., 72
PLYMOUTH — Thomas George Underwood, Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 25, from cardiac arrest. Tom was born in Bath, Maine, on Sept. 17, 1950, the son of the late Thomas G. Underwood Sr. and Josephine (McIntire) Underwood. He attended school in Bath, Maine, graduating from Morse High School in 1968. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics education from Gorham State College in 1972 and a Master's of Education Degree in administration and supervision from Plymouth State College in 1980. While pursuing his undergraduate degree he was a pitcher for the Gorham Husky baseball team and a member of Phi Mu Delta Fraternity.
New Hampton School searched by NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — The New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was executing a search warrant on Tuesday at the New Hampton School. The school released a statement saying the investigation involves a spouse who is not employed by the school but lives in campus housing. The...
Robert T. Tanner, 81
MOULTONBOROUGH — Robert “Bob” Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at his home in Moultonborough. Robert was born in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on July 15, 1941, the son of Ralph E. Tanner and Virginia (Cammon) Tanner of Wakefield, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite, of 55 years; his stepbrother, Roger Tanner of New Mexico; and Rosie, his sweet golden retriever who was always by his side.
Injured Snowmobiler Rescued In North Conway
A snowmobiler suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries yesterday morning in North Conway. New Hampshire Fish and Game says 37-year-old Zachery Mesa of Somers, Connecticut, failed to negotiate a downhill turn, went off the trail and hit a boulder. First responders used a rescue sled to get Mesa to a waiting ambulance. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Bill proposes removing bail commissioners
CONCORD, N.H. – Personal recognizance bail has been a hot topic recently in Manchester, but would removing bail commissioners from the process necessarily make it better? One piece of legislation currently before the New Hampshire House of Representatives believes it would. Introduced by Bob Lynn (R-Windham) and Joe Alexander...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 61 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Five people were arrested.
Dennis M. Giguere
ALEXANDRIA — Dennis M. Giguere of Alexandria, died quietly at home from a long illness on Jan. 20. He is survived by his loving wife, Onami F. Takagi; his loving daughters, Corrine Bindas and Allison; his brother, Peter Giguere; and sister, Marilyn Dunten.
Golden View Assisted Living resident celebrates 100th birthday
MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center resident Elinor Rowe recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Golden View surrounded by family. Elinor, who is an assisted living resident, enjoys keeping active by spending time with her family and attending activities with her friends and neighbors at Golden View. “It...
