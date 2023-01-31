ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora police officers praised for attempting icy pond rescue

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOGCN_0kXnG5zj00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Aurora’s police chief is praising officers after they tried to save a 23-year-old motorist whose vehicle went into an icy pond overnight.

Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross says the temperature at the pond near South Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle was less than 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

But five officers went in to try to save the driver when they saw the Toyota sedan upside down and partly submerged.

"It's amazing. We all know how cold it was out there. They went way above and beyond the call of duty, but that's the type of officers we have. It's not the first time our officers have dove into frozen water,” Cross said today.

"And I take my hat off to them for disregarding their own safety in order to save one of our residents - in order to try to save one of our residents."

The driver was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Chief Cross identified the man who died as 23-year-old Michael Latham of Aurora.

