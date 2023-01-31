Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

RINCON, Ga. — A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man.

The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz.

Officials say an anonymous caller told police they saw Banks shopping at the local Walmart.

Authorities later learned Banks was reportedly in possession of concentrated THC, also known as Dabs.

According to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation , Dab or dabbing are the names for concentrated butane hash oil (BHO). It’s a new way of taking or ingesting cannabis that involves THC.

Officers did not say how much of the substance Banks had in his possession.

Officials says Banks had just purchased the Mercedes one day prior.

Banks car was seized and he was taken to the Effingham County jail.

Rincon police says anyone who would like to donate their car to the police department can learn about their ‘charitable’ program.

“We would like to extend this program to whomever wishes to participate although there are certain restrictions. Rincon’s beloved Lt. Snitch is available to see if you qualify,” the department said.