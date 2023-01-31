Read full article on original website
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Columbus Winter Carnival brings kid-friendly fun to Hilliard
Head to the Franklin County Fairgrounds for a day of kid-friendly carnival games and special character appearances.
614now.com
Following renovation, iconic Columbus sandwich shop to reopen dining room for the first time since 2020
Since the outbreak of COVID, Katzinger’s Delicatessen, one of the city’s most iconic sandwich shops, has had its original storefront closed to in-person diners. Later this month, though, that will change. According to Michelle Johnson, Katzinger’s Business Manager, the German Village deli will be closing on Feb. 13...
614now.com
This Grandview donut shop has closed
A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
614now.com
Paczki have arrived: Learn where to find this unique, seasonal donut in Columbus
Believe it or not, the Midwest actually has its own variety of regional donut, and now’s the perfect time to try it. The paczki (pronounced PUNCH-key, PAUNCH-key, or POONCH-key, depending on who you ask), is a pastry that’s unique and delicious in its own right, and it’s traditionally served on or around Fat Tuesday. And in case you were wondering, the plural form of paczki is also paczki.
Green Book sites in Columbus that are still standing
Data: Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosWhen Black travelers visited Columbus in the mid-20th century, the Green Book showed them places where they'd be most welcome in what was still a heavily segregated society.One was the Macon Hotel, where legends Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie once played in its popular jazz club.State of play: The Green Book travel guides, which have received renewed attention thanks to the 2019 Best Picture Oscar winner, ceased publication many decades ago.But the Macon and several other listed sites are still standing in Columbus' King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, a prominent commercial area for Black-owned businesses. Why...
614now.com
New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development
A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
Rapper 2 Chainz’ lounge-style restaurant makes its Columbus debut
Customers at a Downtown restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz can dine on seafood, sip a cocktail named “1+1=2Chainz” and admire a portrait of the Grammy-award-winning artist.
columbusmonthly.com
Speck Italian Eatery Opens Downtown; Ho Toy Closes After 64 Years
The highly anticipated opening of Speck is here. Chef Josh Dalton’s riff on fine-dining Italian, which originally opened in 2019 in Delaware, made its Downtown debut this week on the ground floor of the Nicholas building at 12 W. Gay St. You can have a look at Speck’s opening menu here, which includes housemade focaccia, rigatoni Amatriciana, lobster risotto, gnudi cacio e pepe and more. Speck, which is named after the Italian cured ham, was honored as a Best New Restaurant by this magazine in 2019. Chef Dalton is also the chef-owner behind Veritas in Downtown Columbus, as well as Delaware’s 1808 American Bistro and Cove: A Seafood Joint. His next project is a French bistro, which is slated to open across the street from Speck on the northeast corner of High and Gay streets.
NBC4 Columbus
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Dye6SQ. Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest. An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a...
614now.com
Anticipated eatery from star Columbus chef Josh Dalton opens Downtown
The wait is over; Speck Italian Eatery has officially reopened at its new Downtown home.. The popular eatery–which is the brainchild of standout Columbus chef Josh Dalton–initially opened in Delaware, inside Dalton’s “restaurant incubator” space, where concepts like Veritas was launched and Cove, A Seafood Joint currently operates.
614now.com
Here’s when a 30 foot-tall canopy walk will open at Columbus-area Metro Park
Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks have their head in the clouds with their planned addition to Blacklick Woods. Literally. A 50 foot-tall observation tower and a 30 foot-tall canopy will be built at the Reynoldsburg-based Metro Park. “Blacklick Woods is one of our original Metro Parks, and we’ve been...
sciotopost.com
Watch Your Pets Outdoors While Peak Coyote Mating Season is High
OHIO – Ohio Department of Wildlife says that wildlife aggression of coyotes is high during the Late Winter season because of Mating Season. The next 4-6 weeks is mating season for coyotes. Please pay attention to your dogs, or cats when outside. The outcome can be tragic as they can, and will attack your pets. Coyote breeding typically peaks in late February, and early March. Male coyotes can become more aggressive during this time of year. Keep your pets safe!
614now.com
National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week
The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out […]
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Miranda and Emily O’Connor
Sept. 17, 2022 | September is a special month for Miranda (Hearn) and Emily O’Connor. They began dating in September 2018 after matching on a women-only dating app, despite living more than two hours apart in Illinois at the time. September is also when Emily proposed, in 2021, in a truly unique manner: at the top of the first hill on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
NBC4 Columbus
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus mom pays for billboard in the Hilltop to find her son's killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is going to new heights to find the gunman who shot and killed her son nearly two years ago in the Hilltop. "I am not giving up," Brenda Johnson said, "I won't ever give up." Since Oct. 20, 2020, Johnson and her...
