An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 has reached a settlement in his suit against Los Angeles County. A minute order prepared Thursday by the clerk for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green stated that the accord was reached during a recent mandatory settlement conference. No terms were divulged. Green vacated the scheduled May 8 trial of the lawsuit.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO