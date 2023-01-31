Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves One-Month Grace Period for Tenants Behind on Rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately. The ordinance is part of a package of renter...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Receives $60M in Federal Funds to Address Unsheltered Homelessness
Los Angeles received $60 million in federal funding Thursday to address homelessness as part of what officials described as a first-of-its-kind grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding will go to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which coordinates services for the unhoused in both the...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Signs Off on Marriott Hotel in South LA Over Housing Concerns
The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing. The proposed seven-story building...
mynewsla.com
Fence Surrounding Echo Park Lake Will Be Taken Down, Council Member Announces
A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced Thursday. The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. Parts of it have since been knocked down several times, including earlier this week.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Knock Down Greater Alarm Fire At Bank in Van Nuys
Firefighters Saturday knocked down a greater-alarm fire at a single-story bank in Van Nuys, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 6:25 a.m. to Chase Bank, 6400 N. Sepulveda Blvd., had the blaze out within 41 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “The business, Chase Bank, was not...
mynewsla.com
LA County Logs 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases
Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,625 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus ticked up slightly. The new infections increased the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,677,849. The daily case numbers released by the county’s Department of Public Health...
mynewsla.com
Family Settles Suit Against Church Over Man’s Fatal Parking Lot Fall
The family of a disabled man who died after tripping over a concrete wheel stop in the parking lot of a church near Koreatown in 2018 has settled their lawsuit against the house of worship, attorneys told a judge Friday. The resolution of the case brought against the Oriental Mission...
mynewsla.com
LA Controller Reports Stable Finances, Warns of `Significant Challenges’
The city of Los Angeles’ finances are currently stable, but there could be significant challenges on the horizon, according to the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report released by City Controller Kenneth Mejia Wednesday. Mejia’s report noted that nearly $2 billion in one-time pandemic-related funding from the federal government has been...
mynewsla.com
Fire Strikes Jurupa Valley House; One Person Hospitalized
One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries suffered Wednesday evening in a house fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire in the 5200 block of Odell Street, near Mission Boulevard, was reported at 8:22 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The American Red Cross has been...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off ramp of the eastbound 10 Freeway where they found the pedestrian lying in of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Bass’ Encampment Initiative Launches in South LA, Second Westside Site
A city program aiming to provide housing to those living in encampments in Los Angeles is launching in South Los Angeles and continuing on the Westside, Mayor Karen Bass announced Wednesday. Inside Safe, an initiative started by Bass, has housed 25 people near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and South...
mynewsla.com
Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified
A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
mynewsla.com
Glendale Fire Department Battalion Chief Treats Unconscious Woman On Flight
A Glendale Fire Department battalion chief was a hero on flight to Los Angeles International Airport, providing medical aid to an unconscious 76-year-old woman. Todd Tucker was aboard United Airlines Flight 1789 from Tampa, Florida Sunday, where he and Glendale Police Department Sgt. Sharon Kim had attended an emergency medical services conference.
mynewsla.com
Actor Settles Suit vs. LA County Over 2019 Incarceration
An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 has reached a settlement in his suit against Los Angeles County. A minute order prepared Thursday by the clerk for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green stated that the accord was reached during a recent mandatory settlement conference. No terms were divulged. Green vacated the scheduled May 8 trial of the lawsuit.
mynewsla.com
‘Celebration of Life’ Saturday for P-22, LA’s Late, Beloved Mountain Lion
P-22 — the late, beloved and resilient L.A. mountain lion who famously crossed two major freeways and became known as “The Hollywood Cat” — will get another star turn Saturday when the National Wildlife Federation’s #SaveLACougars campaign hosts a sold-out celebration of his life at the Greek Theatre.
mynewsla.com
Judge Rules HR Director Must Shore Up Claims vs. Pomona Hospital
A former human resources director for Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center will have to shore up half of her eight claims in order for them to remain part of a lawsuit she filed against the facility over the loss of her job, a judge ruled Wednesday. Pomona Superior Court Judge...
mynewsla.com
Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case
A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request Thursday to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military. Kevin Dinh, 39, had been charged with four counts of attempted criminal threats, two counts of...
mynewsla.com
Moreno Valley Woman Sentenced to Prison for Unemployment Insurance Scam
A Moreno Valley woman was sentenced Thursday in downtown Los Angeles to 54 months in prison for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies. Catrina Gipson, 47, was also ordered to pay $1.1 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office....
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland Identified
A 48-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland was identified Friday. Benton Christian of Homeland was fatally injured about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Injured on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60, just east of Valley Way,...
