ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

1 person injured, 1 dog dead in RV fire sparked by space heater in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzVbH_0kXnFoTG00
Photo Courtesy: West Metro Fire Rescue

One person sustained minor injuries in a RV fire in Lakewood on Monday night, with the fire reportedly sparked by a space heater, according to officials from West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

Crews were dispatched to the scene of a mobile home park at 14th Avenue and Allison Street at about 8 PM. Two people were inside of the vehicle when the fire started and were both able to evacuate, one with minor injuries. A chihuahua that was also inside of the RV did not escape, officials reported.

According to WMFR, the RV was also a total loss. Crews were, however, able to protect several other trailers that were in close proximity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Crews battle fire at apartment complex on Parker Road in Arapahoe County

A fire broke out at an apartment complex on S Parker Road in Arapahoe County on Wednesday morning. Evacuations were made. no serious injuries were reported.According to South Metro Fire Rescue tweets, fire crews responded to a fire at a 4-story apartment building at 1306 S Parker Road. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office was also on scene and helped rescue one resident. More searches led firefighters to use a ladder to rescue another resident. Paramedics treated 10 total patients at the scene, and in an update, South Metro said two people were taken tot he hospital for minor injuries. As of 5:50 a.m., a large presence of emergency vehicles were expected on on S Parker Road between E Florida Avenue & E Mississippi Avenue.Firefighters told CBS News Colorado the fires started at the bottom floor of the apartment building, and smoke affected two floors above it. This is the second fire crews have responded to at this complex in recent months. South Metro is investigating the cause of the fire.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Water main break floods parking garage, cars

A peaceful morning on Eudora Street in Denver was interrupted by a cacophony of noise. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, an underground water pipe called a conduit broke in the road causing a big mess. "Just a bunch of broken-up cement and concrete and some water running," said neighbor Chris Jasso. Conduits are 30 inches in diameter. They are the pipes that feed water mains which then send water into your house. "So, when a conduit breaks it's a big messy deal," said Denver Water spokesperson Todd Hartman. Residents of the Park Mayfair condo complex like Joy Vaeth park in an underground garage on the...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Wild raccoon chase' caught on camera in Colorado store

An entertaining video has emerged from Boulder, showing how difficult it can be to capture a raccoon that doesn't want to be captured. In the clip, several people can be seen attempting to coax a raccoon out from behind a wall in a local store. Eventually, the raccoon pops out, sending the local animal protection supervisor on a 'wild goose chase' through the store's aisles.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Dog hoarding case in Colorado

1 killed in Evergreen townhome fire; smoke detector helps save other residents. Kids were on board at the time of the crash, but none suffered serious injuries. WATCH-New legislation would make car thefts felonies. Updated: 18 hours ago. New bill would make all car thefts felonies in Colorado.
EVERGREEN, CO
actionnews5.com

Family loses ‘everything’ when thieves steal packed U-Haul truck

DENVER (KCNC) - Imagine everything you have is stolen in just a few seconds. A Denver family said this happened to them after their packed moving truck was stolen last week. Gabriale Voeltner said they packed their entire lives into a U-Haul truck, preparing for a move from downtown Denver to a neighborhood in Westminster.
DENVER, CO
People

Hiker Who Fell 200 Feet on Calif. Mountain Walked to Safety Holding Her Broken Neck in Place

Ruth Woroniecki, 40, had climbed a California peak when she slipped on ice and fell, according to a San Bernardino Sheriff's Department official, who called her survival "a miracle" A Colorado woman is fortunate to be alive after she fell during a Christmas Eve hike in the San Gabriel mountains. Ruth Woroniecki, 40, of Thornton, Colo., had summited Cucamonga Peak in California and was heading back down the mountain around noon that Saturday when she slipped on a patch of ice and fell 200 feet, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said in...
THORNTON, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Man shot in leg Wednesday night at Aurora apartment

AURORA | An unidentified man was shot in the leg Wednesday night while inside a central Aurora apartment, according to Aurora police. Police said the man was inside a residence at the Vista Park Apartments, 12707 E. Mississippi Ave. at about 6:50 p.m. when the shooting occurred. The extent of...
AURORA, CO
Westword

Jelly Owner to Open Harvey Park Grille at Former Rosemary Cafe Location

“I couldn’t [have lived] with myself if someone else got in here and did something with it,” says Josh Epps, who used to frequent Rosemary Cafe before it closed in May 2022. Later this year, after extensive renovations, it will reopen as Harvey Park Grille under Epps’s ownership.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy