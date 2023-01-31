ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora council debates ARPA nonprofit grants

By JESSICA GIBBS
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC4T2_0kXnFj3d00
Mayor Pro Tem Bergan at City Council Oct. 24, 2022. Chris Rourke/The Denver Gazette

Last year the Aurora City Council approved using pandemic recovery funds to support nonprofits working in the city with grants — but when it came time to sign off on the projects, not all lawmakers were happy with who was getting money.

In January 2022, the city council approved allocating $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a nonprofit grant program. The city received roughly 50 applications seeking a total of $6 million. Staff recommended 23 of the applicants receive grants.

The votes to approve the grant agreements were delayed late last year after a couple councilmembers raised concerns about some of the recipient organizations and how diligently they were vetted.

On Monday, the grant agreements were back up for approval as part of the city council’s consent agenda — a batch of items that are voted on as a group rather than separately. Nearly half were removed from consent and rejected.

A divided council on Monday did not approve eight of the agreements, postponed approving one, and agreed to award another organization roughly half of its request.

Four of the agreements were not granted because none of the councilmembers made a motion to approve them or a motion lacked a second. Two approvals failed because of tie votes. Two failed in votes that fell along partisan lines, with the conservative council majority voting them down. Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky was absent.

The debate

Councilmember Francoise Bergan requested to take nine of the ARPA grant agreements off consent calendar for separate consideration. Councilmember Alison Coombs asked to remove one agreement from the consent calendar, which council agreed to push to a later meeting.

Bergan reviewed each applicant’s operating budget and walked away with “major concerns,” she said. She pulled the nine organizations for a variety of reasons, she said, such as nonprofits planning to use 50% or more of the funds on staff salaries instead of programming, or because they were based in Denver.

One organization intended to use the grant for a bathroom remodel in a home rented from the applicant’s mother, Bergan said, not naming the nonprofit.

Councilmember Juan Marcano and Coombs pressed Bergan to explain her specific concerns for each applicant in question, rather than keeping comments to “general and sweeping” explanations. Bergan resisted, saying “it could be a little bit embarrassing to those organizations. I would rather have a private discussion with them.” She also stressed that if council did not approve the agreements on Monday, the organizations could seek ARPA grants again and that the city has until 2026 to use the money.

Marcano also pushed for council to postpone voting on the nine grant agreements because not all of the nonprofits had representatives at the meeting who could respond to councilmembers’ questions.

Representatives are not required to attend, city staff said in response to questions from Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Gardner. He opposed postponing the decisions because he said it is the responsibility of the organizations to know when they have an item on the agenda and to attend the meeting.

“You don’t need a handwritten invitation on fancy letterhead,” he said.

Gardner and Councilmember Angela Lawson also scrutinized organizations for planning to predominantly use funds for staffing, not programming.

Lawson understands that nonprofits need personnel to provide services, she said, but several of the organizations in question had not yet set up the programming they planned to use the grants for, she said. She wanted to understand more concretely how the funds would be used to help the community, she said.

The debate about funding programming versus staffing left Coombs confused, she said. For many nonprofits, people are the programming, she said.

Councilmember Crystal Murillo, who works in nonprofits, said using grants to support staffing needs is commonplace. If councilmembers did not want grants to go toward any uses in particular, that should have been articulated to organizations at the begging on the application process, she said.

“It feels kind of at the 11th hour at this point,” she said.

A compromise

A single organization — the East Colfax Community Collective — consumed much of Monday’s debate, as it did have staff present to answer questions and several Aurora residents who turned out in its support.

The organization, also called EC3, is an advocacy organization that works to prevent displacement in at-risk communities and has assisted residents in neighborhoods near East Colfax received more than $3.2 million in rental and mortgage assistance, according to its website.

A 21-year-old refugee from Thailand who works for EC3 spoke about the pressures of supporting her family amid rising costs of living. The collective goes above and beyond to aid immigrant, refugee and low-income residents, she said, and believes strongly in helping people who speak English as a second language.

“I speak seven languages, English being one of them, but I am still needing help,” she said.

One Aurora small business owner spoke about EC3 helping him secure grants and a liquor license to stay afloat, while another recounted the collective helping her reopen her restaurant and apply for rental assistance after the pandemic shuttered her business. EC3 also assists people in finding work, she said.

The nonprofit’s organizing director Nadeen Ibrahim told council the organization employs nine people and that the executive director’s salary is $87,000. The organization hoped to expand its staffing base through the ARPA grants to work with more people in Aurora, she said.

The nonprofits prides itself in helping people access local resources and social supports, she said, and is committed to working in Aurora.

Bergan criticized the collective’s operating budget as “very elementary” for an organization its size, pointed out it is based in Denver, said it duplicates services already in Aurora and took issue with its activism.

“I think they maybe are more political in nature,” she said.

Last year, the collective appealed a townhome development approved close to the border of Denver and Aurora and near East Colfax Avenue. In the process the organization’s leadership and supporters raised concerns of gentrification, and a lack of affordable housing and livable wages in the area.

During the hearing, Gardner had criticized Denver-based activist groups for organizing people in opposition to the development, saying constituents were misled by activists, and for previously advocating for rent control.

Bergan ultimately offered a compromise — approving a grant agreement for $150,000 instead of the $314,000 the EC3 requested. Gardner called it a fair compromise, saying he knows “there is some good that this organization does” but that he also has concerns with its activities. Most of its services are county functions, he said, typically provided by health and human services.

Council unanimously approved the $150,000, although at least two progressive councilmembers said they’d preferred awarding the full amount.

Ibrahim told the Denver Gazette following the vote that she was encouraged to see a change of heart among councilmembers. She had expected most to vote no, and Bergan originally opposed awarding EC3 the ARPA funds.

The organization is dedicated to working in Aurora and planned to fund resources such as a business and community organizer or a part-time community navigator to help people access resources, she said.

“We’ll just take that as a challenge to prove ourselves,” she said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguiez announces public safety plan

In the shadow of the Denver Police Department headquarters at 1331 Cherokee St., mayoral candidate Trinidad Rodriguez — just like several of his counterparts in previous weeks —announced his public safety plan Thursday. Rodriquez is one of 17 candidates running for Denver Mayor in the April 4 election. His plan focuses on expanding the Denver Police Department to more closely match the population growth Denver has seen. He said there...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Metro Denver residents experience mail delays

COLORADO, USA — Mail delivery woes have been plaguing mountain towns so much that lawmakers are getting involved, and a lawsuit is being considered. But, it's not just a mountain issue. The problems in Summit County and other mountain communities were just the first to come to light. Mail...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Governor’s Corporate Citizenship Medal: Ball Corp. steps up for Marshall fire victims

When the Marshall fire ripped through Boulder county, taking out homes and businesses near Broomfield, Ball Corp. stepped up in a big way with money and volunteers. Based in Broomfield, the company is perhaps most famous for its name on one of Denver's top three sports venues: Ball Arena — home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche. But the 143-year-old company (NYSE: BLL) of 21,500 employees worldwide is the corporate parent of Ball Aerospace and is a famous can maker, aluminum specifically.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver Mayor Hancock's trip to North Africa to cost more than $100,000

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will travel to Egypt and Ethiopia this week with a delegation of city and metro area leaders at a cost of more than $100,000. The trip, which comes at the tail end of Hancock's tenure as mayor, will help the city find new air service and economic development opportunities on the African continent, officials said.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver mayoral candidate racks up seven false claims in one interview

DENVER — Andy Rougeot is running for mayor with the slogan “Fight for Denver’s Future.” His current battle is with telling the truth. Rougeot made seven false statements in a recent campaign interview, ranging from obvious falsehoods about other candidates in the race to instances where he appeared genuinely confused about city issues and policies.
DENVER, CO
Westword

New Mayoral Administration Could Bring Massive Leadership Turnover to Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock's administration currently has 52 appointees, ranging from those who lead city departments to mayoral office staffers who report directly to him. But with a new mayor starting in July, the City of Denver could see a massive leadership turnover as the next administration gets settled. "I don't...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets

It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified

The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Meth plagues Colorado’s public spaces

The next pandemic has hit Colorado, but this time it’s not a virus. It’s meth. And it’s imperiling not only its users but also the rest of the public. It seems hardly a week goes by without yet another methamphetamine-contaminated public library making the news. Four of them have closed to the public for now in the Denver metro area alone after tests uncovered meth residue in them.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless families

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee will consider next week leasing the Comfort Inn at 4685 Quebec St. for homeless families. The Finance and Governance Committee will consider a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn for $5.8 million for one year. The cost is based on a room rate of $110 per night. The hotel contains 138 rooms. The contract includes an option to buy the hotel.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy