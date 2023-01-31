ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Police seek suspect responsible for shooting semi driver on I-70

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Courtesy: The Wheat Ridge Police Department

The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) is looking for a suspect that is responsible for shooting a semi truck driver on Interstate 70 near the Ward Road exit on Sunday morning.

The shooting reportedly occurred at about 8:10 AM. According to the victim, a black pickup truck was driving dangerously alongside and in front of him in the westbound lanes of I-70.

In what police are now calling a 'road rage incident', the suspect drove up to the semi on its passenger side and shot the driver. The pickup truck then reportedly exited on Ward Road.

According to police, the victim is expected to survive.

"We are again asking anyone who believes they may have witnessed this incident or seen this black truck before the crime occurred or after it exited on Ward to please contact JEFFCOM non-emergency at 303-980-7300 or reach out directly to Detective Paugh at [email protected]," officials said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

