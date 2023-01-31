Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Rock legends Billy Idol and Bret Michaels to perform in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — Rock legends Billy Idol and Bret Michaels are coming to downtown Bristol in April. According to the Cameo Theater, the two will perform outdoors on April 29 at the corner of Cumberland Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Tickets will go on sale Friday,...
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
wcyb.com
Birthplace of Country Music Museum nominated for 'USA Today's 10 Best'
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is asking for your votes. The museum has been nominated for "USA Today's 10 Best" Music Museums. Travel experts selected the top 20 nominees in contests covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear and more. BCM says votes are needed...
Kingsport Times-News
Slide zone – VDOT plans review of U.S. 23/Powell Valley slope safety
POWELL VALLEY — Virginia Department of Transportation officials will be reviewing conditions on a mountain slope above Powell Valley after a rockfall caused a single-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 23 Tuesday. VDOT Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said Wednesday that the area, centered on U.S. 23’s mile marker 39...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
There is nothing better than a baked from-scratch pastry, cookie, or slice of cake and that is where bakeries come in. Virginia is brimming with bakeries, both old and new. Only one, however, made it onto Mashable's best in the country list. The wonderful Blackbird Bakery in Bristol is arguably one of the most delicious bakeries in the state so it comes as no surprise this cozy bakery and cafe found its way into this article.
Abingdon Eats: Rain Restaurant
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the town of Abingdon, Virginia was nominated for possibly its fifth win in USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene competition, News Channel 11 spoke to local businesses to see what sets them apart. Rain Restaurant Rain has occupied its own space in the Abingdon food scene since 2010, and […]
wcyb.com
Criminal complaint: Russell County child had part of leg amputated due to frostbite
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A criminal complaint sent to News 5 reveals the disturbing conditions a child in Russell County allegedly had to endure. Rebecca Bremner, 32, was arrested last month at her home on Gravel Lick Road. According to the complaint, a child suffered severe frostbite to...
Summer Wells’ father speaks out for first time since jail release
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Wells spoke on camera for the first time since he was released from jail three months ago. An Amber Alert for his daughter, Summer Wells, remains active 19 months after it was first issued. “We have to prepare ourselves for a worst-case scenario. You know, we could always hope […]
Child and man found dead in Clinch Valley River in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– Two people were found dead in a river in Tazewell County on Friday, February 3, 2023. According to a press release from Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call at 3:30 p.m. from a mother in the Mountain Moore Road area reporting […]
993thex.com
A third member of Bays Mountain wolfpack, Unalii, passes away
The death of one of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park this week is being reviewed by vet officials at the University of Tennessee. Unalii had been at the Kingsport campus since he was 6 weeks old and arrived in the Model City shortly after his birth in 2014. The animal is the inspiration for a book that was published in honor of the park’s 50th anniversary.
Court docs: Russell Co. child had part of leg amputated after being kept in trailer for months
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure
ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
Man arrested after two alleged trailer thefts in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from […]
wcyb.com
Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passes away
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passed away Monday, according to school officials. Superintendent Dr. Kim Hooker told News 5 that Bowman had been with Russell County Public Schools for 17 years and Bowman started her career with the system as a teacher at Belfast.
supertalk929.com
Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots
A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
WDBJ7.com
2-year-old boy and father dead after being found in Tazewell Co. river
TAZEWELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal incident involving a two-year-old boy and his father. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call from the mother of two-year-old Thomas Cochran, reporting Thomas’s father, Dakota Cochran, had stripped himself and the boy naked and taken the boy into the woods in the Moore Mountain Road area.
wcyb.com
Police investigating after items taken from more than 20 vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police on both sides of Bristol are investigating after items were taken out of vehicles at several apartment complexes Wednesday night. Police say the thefts occurred from over 20 cars that were left unlocked at complexes like Ridgecrest and Monarch Place in Bristol, Virginia. Maj....
VSP: 3 taken to hospital after fiery Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailers
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Smyth County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 Tuesday and left three people injured. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a tractor-trailer in the Southbound lanes went off the left side of the road, […]
Virginia opens lottery for fall bull elk hunt
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia has opened a lottery for a bull elk hunt that will take place in three Southwest Virginia counties in October. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) opened the lottery today for what will be the second annual hunt in the elk management zone in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. DWR […]
