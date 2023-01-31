Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Boat built in Kingsport will soon make its way to Haiti for Christian mission
KINGSPORT — Cheers rang out as the 20 1/2-foot-boat was dropped into Fort Patrick Henry Lake. It was a test run for the vessel, which will be loaded up at the end of the month to go to its final destination: northwest Haiti.
Kingsport Times-News
Scaffolding is key to dome repair work
KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards
The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
Bluff City native Davis reflects on 2022 Vols football season
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a busy afternoon at Watson’s Marine and Tackle on Saturday, as customers stopped in to shop the store’s 2023 Open House weekend deals, as well as meet a few Tennessee Vols. Sullivan East graduate and current Big Orange offensive lineman, Dayne Davis, returned to his hometown this weekend. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
Appalachian Farm Expo kicks off in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions. “When you hear farm expo, people kind of gravitate, oh its for farmers but it’s really and truly for everybody, anyone […]
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough examines how to solve restaurant scarcity
All over the nation, towns just like Jonesborough are seeing the effects of a volatile market and price increases across the board making it difficult for entrepreneurs looking to open restaurants. “It takes a lot of money to open a restaurant. And the failure rate is well over 50%,” said...
WLOS.com
Tennessee girl that's been missing for 20 months turns 7 years old Saturday, says TBI
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County girl who vanished from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021, turns 7 years old February 4th, says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Summer Wells has now been missing for nearly 20 months, says TBI. "Unfortunately, we have no new updates...
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
ETSU athletic director feels cheer, dance teams should be recognized
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University Athletic Director Richard Sander explained why the cheer and dance teams were not recognized during a Southern Conference honor roll recognition at a basketball game Wednesday night. Sander says ETSU supports the cheer and dance teams but the NCAA and Southern Conference do not recognize them […]
Johnson City Press
Student artists draw Sullivan school board members, director
BLOUNTVILLE — School Board Appreciation Week may have already been Jan. 23-29. But the annual tradition of showcasing student art portraying Sullivan County school board member and other officials occurred a little later at the board's Feb. 3 meeting.
Virginia opens lottery for fall bull elk hunt
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia has opened a lottery for a bull elk hunt that will take place in three Southwest Virginia counties in October. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) opened the lottery today for what will be the second annual hunt in the elk management zone in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. DWR […]
Kingsport Times-News
A Roaring Success: Douglass football’s shocking 1946 state title has lasting memory
“It was pure willpower. We all played when we were hurt at times because we really didn’t have a choice.”. Those are the words of 93-year-old Jack Pierce, who is one of the last surviving members of the 1946 Kingsport Douglass football team that was crowned state champions.
tourcounsel.com
College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee
College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
Abingdon Eats: Rain Restaurant
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the town of Abingdon, Virginia was nominated for possibly its fifth win in USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene competition, News Channel 11 spoke to local businesses to see what sets them apart. Rain Restaurant Rain has occupied its own space in the Abingdon food scene since 2010, and […]
wcyb.com
Police investigating after items taken from more than 20 vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police on both sides of Bristol are investigating after items were taken out of vehicles at several apartment complexes Wednesday night. Police say the thefts occurred from over 20 cars that were left unlocked at complexes like Ridgecrest and Monarch Place in Bristol, Virginia. Maj....
GPD: Carson Street reopens after person previously barricaded in home surrenders
UPDATE: At approximately 3:40 p.m., the GPD said the person who was barricaded in their home came outside, gave up and is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries and the roadway has reopened. ———————————————————————————————————- GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of Carson Street is closed in Greeneville due to […]
