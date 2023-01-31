ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Scaffolding is key to dome repair work

KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards

The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bluff City native Davis reflects on 2022 Vols football season

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a busy afternoon at Watson’s Marine and Tackle on Saturday, as customers stopped in to shop the store’s 2023 Open House weekend deals, as well as meet a few Tennessee Vols. Sullivan East graduate and current Big Orange offensive lineman, Dayne Davis, returned to his hometown this weekend. […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced

David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Farm Expo kicks off in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 2023 Appalachian Farm Expo kicked off Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Along with farming equipment and live animals, attendees can experience live music, craft vendors and several competitions. “When you hear farm expo, people kind of gravitate, oh its for farmers but it’s really and truly for everybody, anyone […]
BRISTOL, TN
Herald and Tribune

Jonesborough examines how to solve restaurant scarcity

All over the nation, towns just like Jonesborough are seeing the effects of a volatile market and price increases across the board making it difficult for entrepreneurs looking to open restaurants. “It takes a lot of money to open a restaurant. And the failure rate is well over 50%,” said...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

ETSU athletic director feels cheer, dance teams should be recognized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University Athletic Director Richard Sander explained why the cheer and dance teams were not recognized during a Southern Conference honor roll recognition at a basketball game Wednesday night. Sander says ETSU supports the cheer and dance teams but the NCAA and Southern Conference do not recognize them […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Virginia opens lottery for fall bull elk hunt

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia has opened a lottery for a bull elk hunt that will take place in three Southwest Virginia counties in October. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) opened the lottery today for what will be the second annual hunt in the elk management zone in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties. DWR […]
VIRGINIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee

College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Abingdon Eats: Rain Restaurant

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the town of Abingdon, Virginia was nominated for possibly its fifth win in USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene competition, News Channel 11 spoke to local businesses to see what sets them apart. Rain Restaurant Rain has occupied its own space in the Abingdon food scene since 2010, and […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

GPD: Carson Street reopens after person previously barricaded in home surrenders

UPDATE: At approximately 3:40 p.m., the GPD said the person who was barricaded in their home came outside, gave up and is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries and the roadway has reopened. ———————————————————————————————————- GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of Carson Street is closed in Greeneville due to […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

