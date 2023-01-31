Tractor-Trailer Briefly Shuts Down I-64

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - A stretch of I-64 East was temporarily shut down after a tractor trailer crashed into an overpass near New Kent. The crash occurred near Exit 220, near West Point.

Damage is still being assessed, but the railing on top of the overpass appears to have been damaged as well. The vehicle was carrying a large load of rocks, which dispersed out into the road and median during the crash. It was determined, however, that there was no major structural damage to the overpass, and I-64 was reopened by 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.