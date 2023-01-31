UPDATE: At approximately 3:40 p.m., the GPD said the person who was barricaded in their home came outside, gave up and is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries and the roadway has reopened. ———————————————————————————————————- GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of Carson Street is closed in Greeneville due to […]

GREENEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO