3 more arrested on drug charges following undercover operation in Cocke County
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Three more people are in custody after a search warrant was issued Thursday following January’s “Operation Friday the 13th” undercover drug operation. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and S.W.A.T. team served two narcotic search warrants after narcotics were purchased from two homes on Fox Chase Road and another home on Hill […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/27 -2/2/23
Zoe Marie Gibides 25, Of Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/27/2023 And Charged With Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine, Felony Probation Violation, Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia And Failure To Appear On Misdemeanor Charges, Received A $22,000.00 Bond. William Robert Garner IV 50, Of Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 02/02/2023 And Charged With...
Man arrested after two alleged trailer thefts in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from […]
wymt.com
Wise Sheriff’s Office looking for two suspects in string of vandalisms
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Wise County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for your help in identifying two suspects. Officials said two people were caught on a security camera near the park in Appalachia on February 2 at 10:15 p.m. They said there is an investigation underway following several reports...
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
GPD: Carson Street reopens after person previously barricaded in home surrenders
UPDATE: At approximately 3:40 p.m., the GPD said the person who was barricaded in their home came outside, gave up and is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries and the roadway has reopened. ———————————————————————————————————- GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of Carson Street is closed in Greeneville due to […]
wcyb.com
Three Washington County, Tennessee officers awarded for their work in burglary case
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City business honored three officers at the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office for their job in apprehending the suspects involved in a burglary. You may recall back in 2019 when a series of burglaries took place in Washington County. One business was also...
wvlt.tv
‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
wcyb.com
Police investigating after items taken from more than 20 vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police on both sides of Bristol are investigating after items were taken out of vehicles at several apartment complexes Wednesday night. Police say the thefts occurred from over 20 cars that were left unlocked at complexes like Ridgecrest and Monarch Place in Bristol, Virginia. Maj....
supertalk929.com
Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots
A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
Unicoi Co. sheriff wants to hear about your ex’s crimes
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley wants to set your ex up with a date. A court date, that is. In a Facebook post, Hensley said that his office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” for residents to turn in their ex-lovers. “Do you have information on an ex-Valentine involved in […]
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. Sheriff warns about trespassing man with criminal record
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to keep an eye out for a man they say has been trespassing and stealing property. The man, identified as Travis Wilkins, was arrested Tuesday night after Sheriff CJ Ball said he was in...
993thex.com
Charges against suspects in Carter County shooting bound over to grand jury
Two Carter County men tied to a December shooting had their charges bound over to a grand jury. Cody Allen Miller, 23, and Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, were arrested hours after the death of Phillip Glass, 31, who was found inside his vehicle. Investigators said prior problems between Miller and Glass led up to the incident on Oakmont Street in Happy Valley.
THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County
COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
wcyb.com
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend and another person in Sullivan Co. appears in court
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and another person in Sullivan County appeared in court Wednesday morning. News 5's Ashley Hoak was in court as Donald Britt made an appearance. It was a very quick court appearance for Britt, who waived his preliminary hearing.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
North Carolina man facing multiple methamphetamine charges
Several agencies teamed up in the arrest of Boone resident Jonathan Tyrone Tatum II.
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
wcyb.com
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer makes court appearance
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The man accused of murdering a Big Stone Gap police officer appeared in court Tuesday morning. Michael Donivan White is accused of killing Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021. According to the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, the hearing was...
supertalk929.com
High school student in Saltville arrested for social media threat
A Northwood High School student in Smyth County, Virginia is accused of making a violent threat on social media. A report from the Sheriff’s Office said a Northwood administrator was made aware of the message that mentioned a gun and then contacted law enforcement. Investigators were sent to the home of the juvenile where he was placed in custody.
