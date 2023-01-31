ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/27 -2/2/23

Zoe Marie Gibides 25, Of Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/27/2023 And Charged With Felony Possession Of Methamphetamine, Felony Probation Violation, Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia And Failure To Appear On Misdemeanor Charges, Received A $22,000.00 Bond. William Robert Garner IV 50, Of Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 02/02/2023 And Charged With...
BURNSVILLE, NC
WJHL

Man arrested after two alleged trailer thefts in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

GPD: Carson Street reopens after person previously barricaded in home surrenders

UPDATE: At approximately 3:40 p.m., the GPD said the person who was barricaded in their home came outside, gave up and is being taken to a local hospital for evaluation. There were no injuries and the roadway has reopened. ———————————————————————————————————- GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A portion of Carson Street is closed in Greeneville due to […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Police say Johnson City vandalized 18 autos on two lots

A Johnson City, Tennessee man is blamed for damages to 18 automobiles on two vehicle lots in one night last month. A report from city police said Naithen Lovette is charged with two counts of vandalism that resulted in $25,000 in damages to the automobiles. Investigators said Lovette deliberately destroyed...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Unicoi Co. sheriff wants to hear about your ex’s crimes

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley wants to set your ex up with a date. A court date, that is. In a Facebook post, Hensley said that his office is offering a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special” for residents to turn in their ex-lovers. “Do you have information on an ex-Valentine involved in […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Charges against suspects in Carter County shooting bound over to grand jury

Two Carter County men tied to a December shooting had their charges bound over to a grand jury. Cody Allen Miller, 23, and Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, were arrested hours after the death of Phillip Glass, 31, who was found inside his vehicle. Investigators said prior problems between Miller and Glass led up to the incident on Oakmont Street in Happy Valley.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County

COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police find missing child

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
supertalk929.com

High school student in Saltville arrested for social media threat

A Northwood High School student in Smyth County, Virginia is accused of making a violent threat on social media. A report from the Sheriff’s Office said a Northwood administrator was made aware of the message that mentioned a gun and then contacted law enforcement. Investigators were sent to the home of the juvenile where he was placed in custody.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy