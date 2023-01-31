ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation

LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at...
