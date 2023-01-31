Retired Memphis Police Department Lt. Tyrone Currie, executive director of the 50-year-old Afro American Police Association, laments how far Memphis policing has fallen since 2002 when MPD received national acclaim for its community policing program. “We used to have community substations in every part of the city, with a mission to build a rapport and a relationship with the community that you worked in,” he said. “They got away from it over the years; now you only got one substation left. And you reduced the resources for it. What sense does that make? (Photo of Tyrone Currie: Karanja A. Ajanaku/The New Tri-State Defender Archives)

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO