actionnews5.com
17-year-old on edge of I-40 Bridge talked down by MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge. Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2. Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge. One of the officers then...
actionnews5.com
MPD fires 6th officer involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has fired Officer Preston Hemphill for his involvement in Tyre Nichols’ death. On Friday, MPD reached an additional finding in the administrative investigation in Nichols’ death. After a thorough review, it was determined that Hemphill violated multiple department policies. Hemphill...
Pastor calls police officer shot at Memphis library ‘a great soul’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about Geoffrey Redd, the Memphis Police officer who was shot at an East Memphis library Thursday. MPD says Redd remains in extremely critical condition at the Regional Medical Center. The suspect, 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr., was shot and killed on the scene. Friday, the officer’s pastor said he’s praying […]
Body found on Jackson Avenue in Nutbush
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue. Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. This is a developing story and will be […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Teens receive summons for violating curfew after shooting man, occupying stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens have received a juvenile summons for violating curfew after police say they were involved in a shooting that left one man injured Friday morning. Police also say the vehicle they occupied was stolen overnight. At midnight Friday, officers responded to a shots-fired call at...
More video, charges may be coming in Tyre Nichols case
► Update: City announces review of MPD special units, use of force MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While only five now-former Memphis Police officers are currently are facing criminal charges in connection to the beating of Tyre Nichols, that number soon could change. A spokesperson for the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Friday that more charges […]
WATE
Officer-involved shooting in Memphis
One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say. One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say.
actionnews5.com
Officer shot at White Station Library still critical; identified as newlywed, head of security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has learned that the Memphis police officer shot at the White Station Library on Thursday is still in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after being shot in the head. We’ve also learned that 49-year-old Officer Geoffrey Redd is a newlywed, married just...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South Heroes: Crossing guards brave elements, traffic to keep children safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This month’s Mid-South Heroes are a pair of crossing guards with the Germantown Police Department who put on the uniform and a smile, each and every day. Peggy Grammar has been a crossing guard for more than a decade, while her co-worker, Faye Lester, has...
MPD: Women vandalize, steal wigs from store after card declines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say vandalized and stole from a beauty supply store after their card was declined. According to MPD, a little after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shoplifting at Beauty Plaza in the 7000 block of Shelby Drive. Officers were told […]
Suspects break into Metro by T-Mobile store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight. According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road. The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects. WREG’s Wendy […]
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘What we’ve been working on for 50 years, they destroyed in three minutes’
Retired Memphis Police Department Lt. Tyrone Currie, executive director of the 50-year-old Afro American Police Association, laments how far Memphis policing has fallen since 2002 when MPD received national acclaim for its community policing program. “We used to have community substations in every part of the city, with a mission to build a rapport and a relationship with the community that you worked in,” he said. “They got away from it over the years; now you only got one substation left. And you reduced the resources for it. What sense does that make? (Photo of Tyrone Currie: Karanja A. Ajanaku/The New Tri-State Defender Archives)
Emergency services coming to Marshall County after ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some encouraging news for folks in Marshall County, many who have been without power since Tuesday, in the wake of a crippling ice storm. Governor Tate Reeves has ordered State emergency resources to the county to assist the Holly Springs Utility District in restoring power. WREG reports those living in the cold […]
actionnews5.com
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
Slick road conditions in Memphis and surrounding areas with possibly more freezing rain coming
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road conditions in Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, and across the Mid-South are hazardous due to roads icing overnight. Memphis Police Department said current road conditions are "not favorable". There was one accident blocking traffic at the intersection of Lamar Ave. and Tuggle involving a jackknifed tractor trailer.
5-year-old dies after being shot in Memphis, two people detained
This story has been updated to reflect that the 5-year-old boy passed away. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 5-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Parkway Village Wednesday night. According to Memphis Police, the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Chancellor Cove. Officers say the child was found and taken to Le Bonheur in […]
actionnews5.com
DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
Ice storm aftermath cuts power for thousands
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of power outages is climbing across Memphis and the Mid-South on Thursday, after several rounds of ice-coated trees and power lines. By 9 a.m. Thursday, more than 17,000 customers in Shelby County were without power, or just under 4% of customers, Memphis Light, Gas & Water reported. Entergy, which supplies […]
19-year-old recalls encounter with MPD’s SCORPION Unit months before Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — All eyes are on the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit after the death of Tyre Nichols. Now, more people who say they were also victims of overly aggressive officers assigned to that unit are coming forward. Maurice Chalmers-Stokes prefers not to show his face out of fear of retaliation, but he […]
actionnews5.com
5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night. A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. MPD says the child did not survive. The shooting took place on Chancellor...
