Buncombe County, NC

Dogs rescued from Buncombe Co. home, 1 charged

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person was charged and dozens of dogs were rescued from Buncombe County home Tuesday morning.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said their Animal Services Unit searched a home on Tall Tree Lane in the Leicester community around 9 a.m.

The dogs were rescued from the home with the help of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the sheriff’s office said. Investigators also said other animals were found in the home and were suffering from neglect.

The ASPCA said they rescued 40 dogs, including nine newborn puppies, a tortoise, a rabbit, a fish, and several birds.

“When we learned these animals were suffering and in need of immediate intervention, we quickly mobilized to ensure they could be brought to safety and receive the care they deserve,” said the ASPCA’s senior director of investigations Teresa Ladner.

Lindsey Trevor Rue was charged with felony kill animal by starvation, felony animal cruelty, child neglect, and resist delay or obstruct.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may follow.

