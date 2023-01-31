Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn with season-high score, two perfect 10s in Alabama loss
Not even a pair of perfect 10s from Suni Lee and a season-high score could end Auburn’s streak of futility in Tuscaloosa, Ala., as a late surge by Alabama over the final two rotations lifted the Crimson Tide to victory. The streak remains: no Auburn gymnastics team has ever...
No. 23 Tigers facing tough matchup with No. 2 Tennessee
No. 25 Auburn travels to Knoxville, Tenn. to take on No. 2 Tennessee in a marquee ranked matchup in SEC play. Auburn is coming off a conference victory of their own where they defeated Georgia 94-71, while Tennessee was just upset by unranked Florida on Wednesday by a score of 67-54. This conference matchup could serve as a momentum shift in the SEC standings as both teams sit at 7-2 in conference play.
Auburn gymnastics travels across the state to take on Alabama
Auburn gymnastics will look to extend its win streak to three as it travels to Tuscaloosa, Ala. this Friday to face Alabama. "Going to Alabama is never an easy task," said head coach Jeff Graba. "We need to get better at competing on the road in a hostile environment so no better way to do that than this Friday.”
College GameDay returns to Auburn ahead of matchup with Alabama
The eyes of the college basketball world will be on Auburn, Ala. on Feb. 11, as ESPN’s College GameDay has announced that it will return to Neville Arena prior to Auburn’s game against Alabama. College GameDay, now in its 19th season, is hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas,...
Auburn basketball earns revenge win over Georgia
The Tigers are back to their winning ways after a dominant 94-73 win over the Georgia Bulldogs. This ends their two game losing streak and improves their SEC record to 7-2 with an overall record of 17-5. Late in the first half, sophomore forward Johni Broome hit a double-double and...
New COSAM associate dean for academic affairs plans to move college in a more modern direction
After arriving at Auburn University in 2007 as a mathematics department professor, Maggie Han is taking on new responsibilities as the COSAM associate dean for academic affairs. Han came to Auburn after finishing her Ph.D. in applied mathematics at The State University of New York at Buffalo and has worked at Auburn since. She has worked with and graduated six Ph.D. students since then and is currently mentoring five others.
Six things from the Board of Trustees meeting you need to know about
As the Auburn University Board of Trustees met on Friday in Montgomery, several topics directly relating to students and the Auburn family were discussed. Whether it was athletic facility upgrades or the creation of an entirely new degree, a lot of ground was covered. Here’s what you need to know.
