After arriving at Auburn University in 2007 as a mathematics department professor, Maggie Han is taking on new responsibilities as the COSAM associate dean for academic affairs. Han came to Auburn after finishing her Ph.D. in applied mathematics at The State University of New York at Buffalo and has worked at Auburn since. She has worked with and graduated six Ph.D. students since then and is currently mentoring five others.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO