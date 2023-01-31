Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth, an iconic par-3 and 40 mph winds? It was must-watch
Jordan Spieth was marching up to one of the world’s most iconic golf holes, and into a wind so healthy that it was testing the viability of the flagstick some 110 yards away, when the devil-may-care star said what you would think he would say. With one caveat. “Well,...
Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’
Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson makes SAVAGE dig at Tiger Woods as golf fans debate LIV vs. PGA
Phil Mickelson took a dig at his old adversary Tiger Woods after the idea was touted for a LIV Golf League vs. PGA Tour grudge match. Such a match is unlikely to happen, according to the six-time major champion, because the breakaway tour would "dominate" the event. In case the...
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"
Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
golfmagic.com
"Deeply tragic and embarrassing" Bubba Watson re-names LIV Golf League team
Bubba Watson appears to have re-branded his LIV Golf League side, switching from Niblicks GC to the Range GOATS. The new name was spotted on the side of Watson's cap in a promotional video for the breakaway tour, with the second season set to get underway later this month in Mexico.
Paige Spiranac Obliterates Phil Mickelson Over 4 Inches Comment
Sam Ryder was in contention last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the same old conversation started again about his pants. Ryder wears joggers and ankle socks, meaning some skin shows between his pants and his shoes. Phil Mickelson — who plays on the LIV Tour, which allows players to wear shorts — was having none of it.
Golf Digest
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
Nine golfers withdrew from 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after Saturday's weather delay
It’s been a challenging week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula and the leaderboard has been filling up with withdrawals. Before his Thursday round started, Philip Knowles was the first of 15 WDs of the week. He was replaced in the field by Jonas Blixt.
Which celebrity at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has the best swing? Let's take a look
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is officially underway with Hank Lebioda leading the pack after an opening-round 8-under 63. Although a few fan favorites are in the field this week — Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick — the galleries are moving their way through Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Spyglass Hill in search of their favorite celebrities.
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler highlight first full-field designated event at 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Rory McIlroy, the best player in the world, hasn’t made a start on the PGA Tour since the CJ Cup (an event he won). Well, that changes next week at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open where he headlines a monster field. It’ll be the first full-field designated event in...
Golf.com
7 new low-handicap irons to add distance and work the ball | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Play suspended for remainder of Saturday at 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am due to wind conditions, tournament to conclude Monday
The windy conditions Saturday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were just a bit too much. The PGA Tour blew the weather horn at 3:12 p.m. ET at Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course and at 3:20 p.m. ET at Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Pebble Beach Golf Links because of wind conditions. That suspension was enough to prevent play for the remainder of the day, and it will restart at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) on Sunday.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
Caddie Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing at Pebble Beach
An amateur's caddie reportedly collapsed on the 11th hole and was rushed to the hospital.
Golf.com
7 new game-improvement irons to stripe every shot | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for new irons, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight clubs...
Golf.com
European tourney leader hit one in water, then another. And then? A miracle
Daniel Gavins, his strange turn of events — twice so — over, was asked for his thoughts, and his eyes got big, he rubbed his nose and he took a deep breath. That said it all really. Though his first six words confirmed things. “I’m pretty speechless, to...
Golf.com
This is the best spot to watch the WM Phoenix Open
If there’s anyone who knows the best spot to watch the WM Phoenix Open, it’s Chance Cozby, the executive director of the Thunderbirds, which is the charitable organization responsible for distributing the money raised from the tournament each year. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Cozby regaled hosts...
Golf.com
High handicappers focus way too much on this 1 thing, says Top 100 Teacher
It goes without saying that high handicappers have plenty of room for game improvement, but according to Top 100 Teacher Tina Tombs, there’s one thing that players spend way too much time focusing on: perfection. “High handicappers are way too focused on making every putt,” Tombs said at GOLF’s...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods' incredible 'high ripper' chip shot, explained
All right, so listen, I have an obligation to tell you that if you're serious about getting better around the greens this season, you should probably leave any attempts at hitting this shot. Go for a safe and no-nonsense shot, like a bump-and-run. But if you're looking for something that...
Clash at the Coliseum: NASCAR Runs the Risk of an Old Problem With the Expanded Field
