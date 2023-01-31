Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Headlines: A Principal and Rapper Are Teaming Up to Open a New Preschool in Compton
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Dr. Cheree Montgomery, aka Dr. Legacy, together with rapper Stix and Principal Rah, will be opening a new...
2urbangirls.com
Carson company to be featured in 2023 official GRAMMY® gift bag
CARSON, Calif. – A local company Upminders, the leading creator and manufacturer of uplifting, encouraging art and accessories will be featured in the 65th GRAMMY Awards® Gift Bag. Presenters and performers will receive Upminders’ Love Respect Unity (LRU) medallion in their official gift bag. The LRU medallion...
KTLA.com
A preview of Grand National Roadster Show
The Grand National Roadster Show is back at the Pomona Fairplex. Its described as the longest-running indoor car show, featuring over 500 show vehicles competing for awards. Megan Telles was live with a preview. For more information and tickets, visit rodshows.com. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on...
KTLA.com
Orange County honors Black History Month with parade in Anaheim
The Orange County Black History Month Parade and Unity Festival is taking place on Saturday in Anaheim. The event is being held in Anaheim for the 11th time, though this is the 43rd time overall it’s taking place. Jasmine Simpkins reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb....
KTLA.com
Beverly Hills Teuscher makes champagne truffles
For more information on Beverly Hills Teuscher visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Jan. 31, 2023.
foxla.com
FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing
LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
KTLA.com
Black History Month / Do You Know About?…Regeneration Summit: Celebration of Black Cinema
Learn, create, and REGENERATE! Gayle Anderson reports just in time for Black History Month, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures invites the public to join the museum from Friday, February 3rd to Sunday, February 5th, for an exciting weekend festival honoring its groundbreaking exhibition,Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971. Through interactive...
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Jennifer Lopez Puts $42.5 Million Mansion Up For Sale in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Jennifer López has put her mansion in Bel-Air, an exclusive neighborhood of Los Angeles, up for sale this Wednesday. The property is located in the 1492 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, and was designed by architect Samuel Marx. The mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible...
On The Menu: Dulan's in Inglewood piles plates high with Southern comfort food
Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood is famous for plates piled high with Southern comfort food.
KTLA.com
Women and Girls Red Dress 5K raises heart-health awareness in Harbor City
Health-conscious Angelenos gathered at Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park in Harbor City on Saturday to raise awareness about heart health. The Women and Girls Red Dress 5K Walk/Run offered exercise, education, food, fun and more along the shores of Machado Lake. The Black Girls Run organization was on hand to...
KTLA.com
Cars could lead to mountain lions’ extinction, study finds
As Southern California continues to mourn the passing of famed mountain lion P-22, the surviving pumas face a dangerous reality. According to a study released Thursday, cars might be killing cougars faster than they can reproduce. “Southern California is the undisputed capital of freeways and car culture,” Fraser Shilling, director...
tourcounsel.com
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
KTLA.com
Los Angeles Controller to audit LAPD helicopter usage
Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia says his office will begin auditing the Los Angeles Police Department’s use of helicopters. Mejia announced plans for the audit on social media, including the L.A. Controller’s official Twitter and TikTok accounts. The audit is set to begin this month and the...
5 places to take your sweetheart for a memorable Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is getting close. Here are some ideas to plan ahead. The post 5 places to take your sweetheart for a memorable Valentine’s Day appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
California representatives pushing for P-22 postal stamp
Some California representatives are asking the U.S. Postal Service to create a postal stamp to honor P-22, the famous mountain lion who was captured and euthanized late last year after roaming the Hollywood Hills for more than a decade. “P-22 was many things: our favorite celebrity neighbor, the occasional troublemaker,...
Yelp names Monrovia empanada shop in top 100 places to eat in U.S.
Yelp released its top 100 places to eat in America, and a brick-and-mortar empanada shop in Monrovia made it on the list.
kcrw.com
LA homeless services authority gets new chief. What to expect?
Mayor Karen Bass has picked a new head of LA’s homeless services authority. Will a new regime make a difference in reducing the city’s unhoused population?. Los Angeles’ universal basic income pilot program, BIG:LEAP, is about to wrap up after a year. How did their no-strings-attached income affect Angelenos’ lives?
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday.
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
