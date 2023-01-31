ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson company to be featured in 2023 official GRAMMY® gift bag

CARSON, Calif. – A local company Upminders, the leading creator and manufacturer of uplifting, encouraging art and accessories will be featured in the 65th GRAMMY Awards® Gift Bag. Presenters and performers will receive Upminders’ Love Respect Unity (LRU) medallion in their official gift bag. The LRU medallion...
CARSON, CA
KTLA.com

A preview of Grand National Roadster Show

The Grand National Roadster Show is back at the Pomona Fairplex. Its described as the longest-running indoor car show, featuring over 500 show vehicles competing for awards. Megan Telles was live with a preview. For more information and tickets, visit rodshows.com. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on...
KTLA.com

Orange County honors Black History Month with parade in Anaheim

The Orange County Black History Month Parade and Unity Festival is taking place on Saturday in Anaheim. The event is being held in Anaheim for the 11th time, though this is the 43rd time overall it’s taking place. Jasmine Simpkins reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb....
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

FOX 11 celebrates the legacy of Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing

LOS ANGELES - What is there left to say about a legend that hasn’t been said already?. For those who know and watch Tony McEwing, there is a struggle to even find the words to thank him for his contributions as an anchor, colleague, and philanthropist. On Friday, Feb....
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Black History Month / Do You Know About?…Regeneration Summit: Celebration of Black Cinema

Learn, create, and REGENERATE! Gayle Anderson reports just in time for Black History Month, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures invites the public to join the museum from Friday, February 3rd to Sunday, February 5th, for an exciting weekend festival honoring its groundbreaking exhibition,Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971. Through interactive...
KTLA.com

Cars could lead to mountain lions’ extinction, study finds

As Southern California continues to mourn the passing of famed mountain lion P-22, the surviving pumas face a dangerous reality. According to a study released Thursday, cars might be killing cougars faster than they can reproduce. “Southern California is the undisputed capital of freeways and car culture,” Fraser Shilling, director...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles Controller to audit LAPD helicopter usage

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia says his office will begin auditing the Los Angeles Police Department’s use of helicopters. Mejia announced plans for the audit on social media, including the L.A. Controller’s official Twitter and TikTok accounts. The audit is set to begin this month and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

California representatives pushing for P-22 postal stamp

Some California representatives are asking the U.S. Postal Service to create a postal stamp to honor P-22, the famous mountain lion who was captured and euthanized late last year after roaming the Hollywood Hills for more than a decade. “P-22 was many things: our favorite celebrity neighbor, the occasional troublemaker,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

LA homeless services authority gets new chief. What to expect?

Mayor Karen Bass has picked a new head of LA’s homeless services authority. Will a new regime make a difference in reducing the city’s unhoused population?. Los Angeles’ universal basic income pilot program, BIG:LEAP, is about to wrap up after a year. How did their no-strings-attached income affect Angelenos’ lives?
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
SANTA ANA, CA

