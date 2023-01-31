Read full article on original website
Driver faces charges after fatal Nicetown hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Tesla driver that turned himself in after a fatal hit-and-run in Nicetown is now facing charges on Wednesday.Richard Collins, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle, accident involving death and recklessly endangering another person.Police say Collins was driving westbound on Hunting Park and hit a pedestrian who was crossing Hunting Park from the southbound side of the street to the northbound side Tuesday night. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at 1700 West Hunting Park Avenue.Police say Collins parked his car after driving a few blocks and walked to his mom's house and she drove him to make a report.The fatal crash is under investigation.
TMZ.com
Accused Idaho Student Killer Bryan Koherbger Has a Not-So-Secret Admirer
Bryan Kohberger -- the man charged with the University of Idaho student massacre -- is already getting the bizarre affection from women obsessed with alleged mass murderers. Brittney Hislope has written a series of Facebook posts professing her love for the accused murderer of 4 college classmates, gushing that Kohberger is the “perfect man” for her.
TMZ.com
White Memphis Police Officer Involved in Tyre Nichols Arrest Fired
Preston Hemphill, the white Memphis police officer involved in the Tyre Nichols arrest who is heard on body cam footage wishing Tyre harm, has just been fired. The Memphis Police Department announced Hemphill's firing in a Friday news dump ... and he has not been criminally charged in connection with Tyre's death.
TMZ.com
Marquise Brown Pleads Guilty In Speeding Case After Cops Say He Did 126 MPH In A 65
Marquise Brown pleaded guilty to an excessive speeding charge on Wednesday ... six months after cops accused the NFL star of going 126 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. The Cardinals receiver showed up to an Arizona courtroom to enter the plea ... and you can see in video of the hearing, obtained by TMZ Sports, he was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants for the proceedings.
