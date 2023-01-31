PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Tesla driver that turned himself in after a fatal hit-and-run in Nicetown is now facing charges on Wednesday.Richard Collins, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle, accident involving death and recklessly endangering another person.Police say Collins was driving westbound on Hunting Park and hit a pedestrian who was crossing Hunting Park from the southbound side of the street to the northbound side Tuesday night. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene at 1700 West Hunting Park Avenue.Police say Collins parked his car after driving a few blocks and walked to his mom's house and she drove him to make a report.The fatal crash is under investigation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO