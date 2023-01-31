Read full article on original website
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson FORCED OUT of Saudi International
LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson has been forced to withdraw from this week's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour after "tweaking his back", according to reports. Johnson, 38, is a two-time winner of the Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. DJ has endured a history of back...
Jordan Spieth's 70-foot cliff shot FORCED Pebble Beach bosses into course change
Jordan Spieth's memorable cliff shot forced bosses at Pebble Beach to move back the hazard lines after copycats tried to replicate the three-time major champion. Spieth stunned golf fans 12 months ago when he risked his life by playing his approach into No. 8 at the iconic venue on the edge of a cliff.
Jordan Spieth explains why Dustin Johnson is missed more than most LIV Golf members
PEBBLE BEACH — This week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am coincides with the Saudi International, an Asian Tour event that is notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the primary backer of LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed circuit has spurred a schism in the professional game, leading to hurt feelings and contentious views on both sides of the feud, yet one defector who seemingly remains in good standing with his former peers is Dustin Johnson. This week Johnson’s absence especially rings true, as Johnson is a two-time Pebble winner and boasted eight top-10s in 13 appearances.
Look: Phil Mickelson's Message For Tiger Woods Is Going Viral
The golf rivalry between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods has spanned several decades now. So it should be no big shock that Mickelson is happy to add some more fuel to it in a new message for the 15-time major winner. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mickelson responded to a suggestion that he ...
'A Bad Decision' - Jordan Spieth Admits Pebble Beach Cliff Shot Wasn't Worth The Risk
Jordan Spieth admits he wouldn't take on dangerous cliff edge shot at Pebble Beach again after infamous effort last year
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Paige Spiranac roasts Phil Mickelson in golf’s clothing controversy: ‘I feel sorry for his wife’
Paige Spiranac hit Phil Mickelson with a low blow. The golf influencer took a savage jab at the LIV Golf player over his tweet ripping Sam Ryder’s outfit at the Farmers Insurance Open last week — and Phil’s wife, Amy Mickelson, was collateral damage. “The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week’s leader to wear joggers with ankle socks?” Mickelson tweeted Saturday about the PGA Tour event, which took place in San Diego. “Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand.” Spiranac admittedly did not see...
Phil Mickelson makes SAVAGE dig at Tiger Woods as golf fans debate LIV vs. PGA
Phil Mickelson took a dig at his old adversary Tiger Woods after the idea was touted for a LIV Golf League vs. PGA Tour grudge match. Such a match is unlikely to happen, according to the six-time major champion, because the breakaway tour would "dominate" the event. In case the...
How Much Does It Cost to Play Pebble Beach?
A look at how much it costs to play Pebble Beach Golf Links. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Pebble Beach? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golfers play through after 'slithery surprise' emerges from cup
A foursome at a Sydney golf course on Thursday encountered an unusual hazard in the form of a red-bellied black snake tucked inside the second hole. As the golfers began to size up their putts, the venomous reptile emerged from the cup and slithered across the green. But the snake did not leave, prompting a slight rules change for the foursome and following groups.
How Much Does It Cost to Play Spyglass Hill Golf Course?
A look at how much it costs to play Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Spyglass Hill Golf Course? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Paige Spiranac Obliterates Phil Mickelson Over 4 Inches Comment
Sam Ryder was in contention last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the same old conversation started again about his pants. Ryder wears joggers and ankle socks, meaning some skin shows between his pants and his shoes. Phil Mickelson — who plays on the LIV Tour, which allows players to wear shorts — was having none of it.
Phil Mickelson RIPS RBC as bank's logo goes missing from Cameron Young attire
Six-time major champion and LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson appeared to accuse RBC of hypocrisy after the bank's logo was absent from Cameron Young's golf attire at the Saudi International. Eric Patterson shared two photos of Young on Twitter. One image showed him with a golf top on with the...
Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer
Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Lukas Nelson, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
Bubba Watson To Name LIV Golf Team The Range GOATS?
Bubba Watson is pictured with a new LIV Golf team logo ahead of making his playing debut in the upcoming second season
"This is not a sign he's going to LIV Golf" - Source close to PGA Tour pro
PGA Tour pro Cameron Champ is playing a "one-off" event in Saudi Arabia and it shouldn't be interpreted as a sign he is testing the waters for the LIV Golf League, according to a source close to the American. As reported by Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport, Champ has committed to...
How to create maximum power by simplifying your golf swing
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Most golfers think that they can pick up some sort of tip by simply watching the swings of professional players. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case, as there’s more going on than the movements seen by the naked eye.
Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith Miss Cut; Abraham Ancer Leads at Saudi International
With rounds of 70 and 71, Mickelson missed the cut by one shot.
