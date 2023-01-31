Read full article on original website
Dustin Cook
3d ago
Nobody in their right mind would agree to any of it! gender changing is a democratic thing only, so if they want it, then only they should pay
Reply
32
Dianne Hatfull
3d ago
“HF 146 takes away custody from parents or guardians who deny their children access to gender-affirming health care,” said Rebecca Delahunt. Wow! Just incredible! So glad the government knows what's best for our children.
Reply
19
Fred Sanford
2d ago
Insurance companies deny certain drugs for cancer care yet will pay for a child to have a sex change? What is wrong with our society?
Reply
8
