AJ Griffin Selected to Play in NBA Rising Stars Game

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin is heading to Salt Lake City, Utah, for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game.

The 2022-23 NBA season has been underwhelming for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite making a blockbuster trade for Dejounte Murray during the offseason, the team has the same subpar record as they did this time last year.

One of the few bright spots of the season has been AJ Griffin. The rookie has played in 47 games (ten starts) and averaged 9.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. At 19 years old, Griffin has made 78 three-pointers this season, the second-most triples by any member of the 2022 rookie class.

Earlier today, the NBA announced Griffin had been selected as a 2023 Jordan Rising Star. The annual showcase of young talent features a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. The exhibition games will be played on Friday, Feb. 17, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023 and will be televised on TNT at 9 p.m. ET.

Griffin was selected by NBA assistant coaches, which was an easy choice given his credentials. Griffin is one of only two rookies with at least five games of 10+ points and3+ steals. Not to mention Griffin connected on two buzzer-beating shots earlier this season.

With Trae Young in the NBA All-Star Game and Griffin in the Jordan Rising Stars Challenge, Hawks fans should have plenty of interest in next month's All-Star Weekend.

