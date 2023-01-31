ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Class of 2023 LB/WR Wyatt Mosier Commits to UCLA Football as PWO

By Benjamin Royer
AllBruins
AllBruins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpv4q_0kXnBi2400

The Bruins' latest walk-on commit could be moving to running back when he gets to Westwood ahead of the 2023 season.

An overlooked local talent has become the Bruins' most recent walk-on commit.

Class of 2023 prospect Wyatt Mosier has joined UCLA football’s incoming recruiting class, announcing his commitment on Tuesday. The Yorba Linda High School (CA) product met with coach Chip Kelly on campus and received his walk-on offer on Jan. 18.

Mosier held additional offers from Valparaiso, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Nebraska Kearney, West Texas A&M, Western New Mexico and Black Hills State before ultimately deciding to commit to the blue and gold.

Air Force, Colorado State and Northern Arizona hosed Moiser for unofficial visits during his senior campaign. His trip to Westwood apparently left enough of an impression for him to pick UCLA instead.

Running backs coach DeShaun Foster was the coach tagged in Mosier's announcement tweet, signifying that the recruit could be poised for a position change.

Mosier featured as a wide receiver and linebacker in his senior season with Yorba Linda. In 15 games, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound defensive stopper tallied 165 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, one pass deflection and one blocked punt.

Offensively, Mosier caught 15 passes for 217 receiving yards. The Yorba Linda native’s longest reception was 45 yards, while he averaged 14.5 yards per catch.

Mosier was named to the Orange County Register’s all-county team for the second time in his high school career this past season. Mosier also picked up CIF Southern Section co-Defensive Most Valuable Player honors for Division 3.

The 63rd Orange County North-South All-Star Classic – a high school all-star game featuring the best players in the region – is set to take place on Feb. 4, and Mosier will be playing for the North All-Star team.

Mosier becomes the fifth walk-on to join UCLA in 2023.

Wide receiver Carter Shaw, long snapper Trent Middleton, edge rusher Peter Bario and offensive lineman Kory Symington announced their decisions since the regular season’s close and will likely fill scout team duties in their first seasons in Westwood.

PHOTO COURTESY OF WYATT MOSIER/TWITTER

Comments / 0

 

Los Angeles, CA
