My Happy Ending - Official Trailer
Andie MacDowell stars as a famous actor who goes incognito to seek treatment for a medical issue. While at the hospital, she meets three unique and remarkable women -- an aging rocker, a young mother, and a forever single retired schoolteacher. Together, they help her face adversity with humor and camaraderie while coaching her for the most challenging role she has ever played…herself.
The Game of Fourtune - Official Trailer
Meet the characters of The Game of Fourtune in this trailer for the upcoming visual novel game, inspired by the Alice in Borderland series. In The Game of Fourtune, everything is on the table when sixteen people find themselves in a goddess’ sick and twisted game of life and death. Take control of either Clyde Raveron or Devon Rhodes and help these best friends fight for their lives. Despite arriving together, these two protagonists may just find themselves separated during this twisted game having to fend for themselves.
Pedro Pascal Took an Ambien and Forgot He Was Cast in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal has admitted that he forgot he landed the lead role of Joel on HBO's The Last of Us because he took an Ambien right before receiving the casting news. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Pascal revealed that he had a momentary lapse in memory when he was offered The Last of Us job because he had taken an Ambien pill to assist with his sleep after participating in an adrenaline-fuelled, late-night call about the series.
FAST X - Official The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer
On the streets of Tokyo, speed needs no translation. Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more.
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
How to Watch Knock at the Cabin: Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
From 1999's Sixth Sense to the recently wrapped Apple TV series Servant, M. Night Shyamalan has earned a reputation for surprising audiences with plot-twisting, head-spinning thrillers. The writer-director's latest, Knock at the Cabin, takes viewers deep into the woods for an apocalyptic hostage story. See our review of Knock at the Cabin for more info.
Past Expos
The first E3 show took place in 1995 in Los Angeles, California. Since then, there's been an E3 event every year up until the covid-19 pandemic, though the location and size of the shows has changed from year to year.
