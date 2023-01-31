Meet the characters of The Game of Fourtune in this trailer for the upcoming visual novel game, inspired by the Alice in Borderland series. In The Game of Fourtune, everything is on the table when sixteen people find themselves in a goddess’ sick and twisted game of life and death. Take control of either Clyde Raveron or Devon Rhodes and help these best friends fight for their lives. Despite arriving together, these two protagonists may just find themselves separated during this twisted game having to fend for themselves.

2 DAYS AGO