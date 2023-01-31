ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Huskers offer 2024 Virginia speedster Peyton Lewis

Nebraska football has placed an emphasis on speed, and made an offer on Saturday to one of the fastest running backs on the East Coast. The Huskers offered 2024 Salem (Va.) running back Peyton Lewis, a track and football standout that has seen his football recruiting profile grow in recent weeks.
LINCOLN, NE
