ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee council members move toward 6-month moratorium on new vape shops

By Devi Shastri, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qht9w_0kXnBGVq00

Despite a lengthy debate and many legal questions, a Milwaukee Common Council committee on Tuesday threw its support behind a proposal that would put a six-month ban on all new businesses that sell vaping devices.

The proposal ― sponsored by Alds. Jonathan Brostoff, Marina Dimitrijevic and Mark Borkowski ― calls for a pause on the distribution of occupancy permits to any establishments that sell "electronic cigarettes or electronic cigarette paraphernalia."

"We're facing, with the proliferation of these vape shops, a threat to our health, safety and welfare as a city and we don't have the tools in place to properly address that," Brostoff said after the vote. "That's what this legislation is about."

The City Council's five-member Zoning, Development and Neighborhoods Committee ― which includes Dimitrijevic, and Alds. Michael Murphy, Robert Bauman, Scott Spiker and Russell Stamper ― pushed the proposal through with most members expressing support for the core idea of trying to find a path to regulating when and where vapes can be sold in the city, with a particular focus on how the companies that make them market to young people and communities of color.

Dimitrijevic made the motion to move the moratorium forward, and it was adopted without objection.

"As this on demand economy continues to build we have to find a way to be nimble and sometimes that comes without a perfect layout," Dimitrijevic said. "That's why I think the moratorium is a good thing that allows like a pilot period for us to decide the best way that we want to move forward. And often, I feel that we're kind of reactionary and reacting to what other cities do. And this one feels a bit more progressive."

Left largely unaddressed, however, were a litany of questions for the City Attorney's office and logistical concerns raised by Department of Neighborhood Services Commissioner Erica Roberts.

"I am concerned about: this is going to be a case in which we will be sued," Murphy, the committee's chair, said. "I think we should have all our ducks in order. I do think there should be better coordination between DNS and the City Attorney, and I think there should be a written record establishing this as legal and defensible, because obviously it will be challenged in court, probably the day that it passes."

The committee asked the City Attorney's office to produce a written opinion on the legality of the moratorium for them before the next Common Council meeting, scheduled for Feb. 7.

Many of the other questions raised focused on what type of businesses the rule would apply to and how the rule would be enforced.

As written, the law appears to apply to any business that sells vapes and e-cigarettes, not exclusively to vape shops. For example, if a new large drug store that sells vapes among other things was to apply for a permit during the six months, it would also not be able to sell vapes for the six-month period that the law was in effect. Posed this scenario by Ald. Milele Coggs, Deputy City Attorney Todd Faris confirmed that would be the case.

Roberts also outlined concerns about the enforcement of the moratorium. The Department of Neighborhood Services would have to ask new businesses during the permit application process if they'll sell vapes, something it does not currently do. The department's enforcement relies on the complaints it receives because the only regular inspections that happen after a permit is approved are annual fire inspections.

While a violation could be caught during a fire inspection, "frankly, if I'm a savvy owner, I would just push off that inspection," Roberts said.

If a complaint did come in, the department would confirm the violation and issue a citation, asking the business to stop selling the vapes. If the issue didn't get resolved the department could take the business to municipal court or continue further education efforts.

At Roberts' request, Brostoff agreed to amend the legislation to include a subsection that allows for the Department of Neighborhood Services to have clearer enforcement capabilities related to it. Brostoff also said he would amend the language to specify that new businesses that have applied for a permit before the law would be passed would be "grandfathered in," and able to sell e-cigarettes.

Existing businesses that sell e-cigarettes would not be affected by the law.

The goal of the moratorium Brostoff said is to take a moment to modernize the city's approach to regulating the sale of these products.

In one of many articles by health experts that warns of the health risks of vaping, Dr. Michael Blaha, director of clinical research at the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease, noted the chemicals in them can cause lung injuries, the nicotine can cause heart attacks, and that e-cigarettes have been found to be just as addictive as traditional cigarettes.

Dive DeeperLab tests reveal popular e-cigarette liquids contain harmful chemicals

Brostoff said he's particularly concerned about more vape shops opening up close to schools, in his district and around the city.

"We need to get a handle on this," he said. "We need to work together. We need to come up with some solutions. In order to come up with a precise and best legislation while preventing harm moving forward, this moratorium is the step we need to take in that direction."

Contact Devi Shastri at 414-224-2193 orDAShastri@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at@DeviShastri.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DNS permit delays, staffing trouble at root of problem

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee residents told FOX6 News they are dealing with delays within the city's Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS). Members of DNS told FOX6 that turnover, new employees and heavy workloads are among reasons for those delays. One organization's leader said some things that used to take a few weeks are now taking months.
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Lawmakers again propose allowing Milwaukee to install red light cameras to target reckless driving

MATT: TODAY AT 27TH AND VLIET IN MILWAUKEE, POLICE WITH RADAR GUNS IN HAND, JUST DAYS AFTER A DRIVER, POLICE SAY IN A STOLEN CAR, BLEW A RED LIGHT KILLING A 64-YEAR-OLD IN TAXI. NOW A BIPARTISAN GROUP OF LAWMAKERS IS AGAIN PUSHING TO ALLOW MILWAUKEE TO INSTALL RED LIGHT CAMERAS. THE LEGISLATION WOULD ALLOW MILWAUKEE POLICE TO CAPTURE AND TICKET DRIVERS CAUGHT SPEEDING MORE THAN 20 MILES AN HOUR OVER THE SPEED LIMIT. AN EFFORT TO ADDRESS MILWAUKEE’S RECKLESS DRIVING EPIDEMIC. >> LOOK, IT IS 2023. WE KNOW THAT POLICE OFFICERS CAN’T BE IN EVERY INTERSECTION OR EVERY HOME SO IF WE CAN USE TECHNOLOGY TO HELP POLICE DO THEIR JOB THEN I THINK IT’S ALL FOR THE BETTER. MATT: THE ATTEMPTS AT THE CAPITOL HAVE PREVIOUSLY FAILED, AND OPPOSITION FROM SOME KEY LAWMAKERS IS STILL STRONG. IS THERE ANY SCENARIO WHERE YOU WOULD FOR THIS THIS SESSION? >> ABSOLUTELY NOT. I DON’T KNOW WHAT WORLD THEY’RE IN, BUT I’VE GOT TO TELL YOU INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE OPERATING RECKLESSLY AT HIGH RATES OF SPEEDS, BLOWING THROUGH AUTOMATIC SIGNALS ARE NOT YOUR REGULAR, AVERAGE DRIVER. THEY WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE RECKLESSLY UNTIL YOU HAVE ENOUGH POLICE OFFICERS ON THE STREET TO AFFECT TRAFFIC STOPS. MATT: DO YOU HAVE CONFIDENCE THIS CAN ACTUALLY WORK AND DO YOU HAVE ANY CONCERNS WHEN YOU LOOK AT OTHER CITIES THAT HAVE IMPLEMENTED THIS? MAYOR JOHNSON THE BENEFIT FOR US : IS WE’RE ABLE TO LEARN SOME OF THE CHALLENGES THAT HAVE HAPPENED IN OTHER CITIES AND BE ABLE TO IMPLEMENT STRATEGIES TO HELP REDUCE SOME OF THE CHALLENGES THAT HAVE HAPPENED IN THOSE OTHER COMMUNITIES. JOYCE: MATT JOINING US LIVE IN THE NEWSROOM. MATT, WALK THROUGH THE NEXT STEP AND WHY THE CITY NEEDS PERMISSION FOR CAMERAS. MATT: STATE LAW CURRENTLY PROHIBITS ANY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY FROM INSTALLING CAMERAS TO CATCH DRIVERS RUNNING RED LIGHTS OR SPEEDING. THIS BILL WOULD ONLY APPLY TO THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE. LAST SESSION A HEARING WASN’T EVEN HELD. AT THIS POINT, IT IS HARD TO TELL IF THERE’S MORE MOVEMEN.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Demolition underway for former Moor Mud Baths building

WAUKESHA — A significant link to the city’s Springs Era will soon be no more, as demolition has commenced on the former Moor Mud Baths building on the county campus, with one preservation advocate saying it is a loss for the community on several levels. 'It’s a very...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Milwaukee high-rise apartment building proposed for east side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's skyline could soon look a little different. A developer is proposing a high-rise apartment building on the city's east side. The 25-story apartment building would be on Farwell Avenue near Curtis Place and replace a parking lot. "It’s firmly on the east side where we, frankly, haven’t...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Dodge County announces new district attorney

(WLUK) -- Dodge County's new district attorney has been announced. Andrea Will fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg’s resignation. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025. “Andrea Will is a well-respected attorney, and her experiences, along with...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan woman embezzled $100K from employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from her former employer, the Sheboygan County Home Builders Association, over the course of more than five years. Prosecutors say Krisi Kaiser, 42, blamed it on a dead man. According to a criminal complaint, Kaiser admitted...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow has overseen more drug-induced homicide cases over the last five years than any of her Waukesha County colleagues, state court records show. Dorow has frequently told drug users and drug dealers they must be held responsible for providing the drugs that ultimately killed another person […] The post Dorow tells convicted drug dealers they ‘should be held responsible’ for overdose deaths appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks may represent himself in Milwaukee cases

MILWAUKEE — Darrell Brooks may once again represent himself at trial. The Waukesha parade killer was back in court Thursday for a pair of Milwaukee cases, which happened before the parade. Brooks' attorneys said if either Milwaukee case goes to trial, Brooks is prepared to act as his own...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee school removes controversial Black History Month project

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee School of Languages removed a controversial Black History Month student project after it offended some students and parents. The project included the word "colored" posted above a water fountain at the Milwaukee public school. Principal Juan Baez and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy