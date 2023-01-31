Read full article on original website
Paulette Chappel-Kilgore
Paulette Chappel-Kilgore, 53, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Randall Scott Byrd
Randall Scott Byrd, 33, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home in Browns Mills, NJ. Randy was born in TEXarkana on March 1, 1989. He attended Magnolia Public Schools and graduated in 2007. In 2013, Randy joined the United States Air Force and left for basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, TX, on New Year’s Day. He graduated basic training on his 24th birthday and began his tech school training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. After graduating from tech school, he was given a base assignment to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.
Jean (Taylor) Robertson
Jean (Taylor) Robertson, 78, of Waldo passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Jean was born on April 22, 1944 in Waldo. She worked for many years for the Alan White Co. in Stamps and as an insurance clerk for Magnolia City Hospital and Dr. Thomas Pullig. She was a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Waldo and was awarded a certificate for 13 years of perfect attendance. She enjoyed decorating wedding cakes and sewing. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law.
Travis Vann
Travis Vann, 94, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Summit Health and Rehabilitation in Taylor. Travis was born on April 4, 1928 in McNab to the late Claud and Dola (Stevens) Vann. He was trained in New York City and Canada for his trade as a pattern maker and designer in the clothing industry. He worked almost 40 years for W. Shanhouse & Sons and then later plied his trade in Tennessee and Louisiana.
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
CADC sets commodity distribution for February 16-17
Central Arkansas Development Council will distribute USDA commodities in Magnolia on Thursday, February 16, and Friday, February 17, in Magnolia. Distribution will begin at 9 a.m. Food items may Include UHT milk, dried date pieces, raisins, vegetable soup, tomato soup, dry garbanzo beans, canned black beans, almonds, mac & cheese,...
COVID-19 cases rise in Columbia County
New cases of COVID-19 rose by eight in Columbia County on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,724. Total Active Cases: 39. Up eight since Thursday. Total...
Sheriff Martin tells Rotarians about Monday's jail escape
More details are emerging about the escape of four prisoners from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Monday morning. All four of the men, including capital murder suspect Rico Jermaine Rose, were captured within 24 hours of the escape. Rose, 32, with Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, and Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsberry, both 19, are scheduled for arraignment on escape charges Monday morning in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Southern Arkansas University enjoys record spring enrollment
Southern Arkansas University’s spring class of 4,677 has set a new record, trustees of the SAU system were told this week. SAU President Dr. Trey Berry said the new spring record follows the all-time fall enrollment record of 5,094 set in 2022. The fall enrollment was a 15 percent increase over the previous year.
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas counties
New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia and Union counties Thursday, and up in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715. Total Active Cases: 31....
Ouachita County up to 125th COVID-19 fatality
Ouachita County has suffered its 125th death from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. COVID-19 cases were unchanged in Columbia and Lafayette counties, down in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and up in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715. Total Active Cases:...
Entergy provides update on power restoration following ice storm
Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times. The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
Camden sponsors "The Chocolate Lover's Stroll"
Downtown Camden will celebrate its second annual Chocolate Lover’s Stroll from 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 10. A limited number of tickets are available. Each registration will receive a special canvas tote bag to commemorate the evening and to help collect the chocolate treats from participating merchants. A map of where to locate treats and 10 tickets to redeem will also be provided.
Ouachita River flood warning in effect
A flood warning is in effect for the Ouachita River at Camden until further notice. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the stage was 30.9 feet. At 30.0 feet, Arkansas 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood.
Magnolia's winter storm watch extended into Thursday
The winter storm warning issued Tuesday for Columbia County was something of a bust, but the National Weather Service has extended the warning through 9 a.m. Thursday as more wintry weather is forecast. The Magnolia area received a little sleet and snow flurries on Tuesday and early Wednesday, but not...
SAU System Board of Trustees to meet via Zoom on Thursday
The Southern Arkansas University System Board of Trustees will meet in regular session at 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The meeting was initially scheduled to take place on the SAU Tech campus in East Camden. Due to the potential for winter weather, the meeting will be available at:. https://saumag.edu.zoom.us/j/88173870769?pwd=N2plMldENDV1dy9EUFRHU3dOM0ZFQT09. Meeting...
Thursday's Columbia County Circuit Court cancelled
Thursday's session of Columbia County Circuit Court has been cancelled, according to the office of Judge David Talley. The criminal court session will be reset at a later date.
