Jean (Taylor) Robertson, 78, of Waldo passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Jean was born on April 22, 1944 in Waldo. She worked for many years for the Alan White Co. in Stamps and as an insurance clerk for Magnolia City Hospital and Dr. Thomas Pullig. She was a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Waldo and was awarded a certificate for 13 years of perfect attendance. She enjoyed decorating wedding cakes and sewing. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law.

WALDO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO