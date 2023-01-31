ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Initial UCF Football Big 12 Schedule Released

By Brian Smith
 3 days ago

UCF’s first Big 12 Conference football schedule.

In just over seven months, the UCF Knights will play their first football game in the Power 5 as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Inside Big 12 Conference play for the Knights, it features five road games and four home contests. That slate will begin on the road.

In Bill Snyder Family Stadium on the campus of the Kansas State University Wildcats, UCF will invade “Little Manhattan” in search of its first Big 12 Conference road win.

The following Saturday, UCF will host its first Big 12 Conference game. This time, it will be the Baylor Bears that come to Orlando. There’s also a unique matchup that will take place next season as well, and one with some familiarity .

UCF’s bye comes before a trip to Norman, Okla. That’s the home of the Oklahoma Sooners, as well as former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel . Think the Big 12 Conference wanted to add some drama with the scheduling of that game Gus Malzahn and his Knights?

Conversely, UCF does not play the Texas Longhorns at home or away. There’s no matchup with 2022 national runner up Texas Christian either. So, those are two talented teams that the Knights missed during their first run through the conference.

No Brigham Young on the schedule either. If there was ever a road game that UCF fans likely wanted, it was to the Mountains of Utah to see that breathtaking scene looking up at Y Mountain from inside Lavell Edwards Stadium. Hopefully soon, UCF fans will get that chance to take a trip to Provo, Utah.

The one truly intriguing out of conference game does include a cool venue. UCF’s second game will take place at Albertsons Stadium on the campus of the Boise State Broncos.

The month of November will present challenges with familiar foe Cincinnati on the road, as well as closing out the season with Houston. Both of those squads were with the Knights in the American Athletic Conference.

Here’s a first look at the 2023 UCF football schedule from start to finish:

Bold indicates home games.

Aug. 31 (Thursday) Kent State

Sep. 9 @ Boise State

Sep. 16 Villanova (Family Weekend)

Sep. 23 @ Kansas State

Sep. 30 Baylor

Oct. 7 @ Kansas

Oct. 14 Bye

Oct. 21 @ Oklahoma

Oct. 28 West Virginia (Homecoming)

Nov. 4 @ Cincinnati

Nov. 11 Oklahoma State

Nov. 18 @Texas Tech

Nov. 25 Houston

