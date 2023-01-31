ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The U.S. COVID health emergency is set to end in May. From the end of free COVID tests to the return of copays, here’s what it means for you

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9Nti_0kXnAqsr00

The Biden administration plans to end the national COVID public health emergency on May 11, it said Monday, bringing to an end access to free COVID tests, treatments, and vaccines for many.

The announcement stunned many. The World Health Organization had announced earlier in the day that it would extend the global public health emergency for another three months, through April 30. And the Biden administration had just re-extended the national pandemic emergency status on Jan. 11, through April.

Still, the announcement is in keeping with the administration’s promise to give at least 60 days’ notice to states before ending the emergency, according to a Jan. 30 memo released by the Executive Office of the President. Lead time is important due to myriad implications of repealing the emergency status, including the anticipated loss of Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans.

Abruptly ending the emergency “would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the healthcare system—for states, for hospitals and doctors’ offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans,” the office wrote in the memo.

What are the implications for Americans? Here’s what we know.

All Americans

Access to free vaccines and boosters for all Americans will continue until federal supplies run out, Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Vice President Cynthia Cox, said Tuesday via Twitter.

During the pandemic, all states and Washington, D.C., allowed providers licensed in other states to practice in their state via telehealth. In some states, this ability will end after May 11, according to KFF. In other states, this ability has already ended or been temporarily or permanently extended.

Medicare patients

Those on Medicare have received free at-home testing kits and testing-related services, as well as treatments like the antiviral Paxlovid. Access to free at-home testing kits and testing services will end on May 11. But access to some free oral antivirals will continue, according to KFF.

Changes to telehealth made during the pandemic that allowed Medicare patients who live in both rural and metropolitan areas to receive services at home and/or on a smartphone will continue through Dec. 31, 2024, thanks to new legislation.

Medicaid patients

Those on Medicaid have received free COVID testing, treatments, and vaccines throughout the pandemic. Access to free testing and treatments will end on July 1 of next year, according to KFF. Free access to vaccines will continue indefinitely.

Millions of Medicaid patients risk losing coverage as soon as April, if they would have otherwise been found ineligible during the pandemic and were kept on solely because of it. KFF estimates that as many as 14 million Americans will lose Medicaid coverage between the spring of this year and spring of next.

Private insurance

Private insurance providers will no longer be required to provide free COVID tests, related services, and vaccines after May 11. They’ll be able to charge deductibles and copays for COVID tests and related doctor appointments, limit the number of tests they provide you with, and restrict covered COVID care to in-network providers, Cox said Tuesday via Twitter.

Uninsured

Uninsured patients will no longer receive guaranteed free access to COVID tests, vaccinations, and treatments after May 11.

Learn how to navigate and strengthen trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Comments / 152

Georgia Merola
3d ago

I love how they can predict when it's going to end in May... I guess it's just like how they predict it when it started, because they fixed it from the beginning.

Reply(23)
77
Usrfrtmrw
3d ago

What’s this mean to all those who need booster shots for life because their immune systems were compromised by the vaccines?

Reply(3)
37
Roger Enseleit
3d ago

How can it end? What stopped it? Sure as hell wasn't COVID shots or masks! Maybe people dying from the cure?

Reply
43
Related
The Hill

Here are 3 things the end of the COVID public health emergency could undo

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it plans to end on May 11 a pair of emergency designations implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under both the national emergency and the public health emergency, both the Trump and Biden administrations implemented and extended programs that aimed to provide relief when it came to paying for…
CBS Philly

What happens when COVID-19 emergency declarations end?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden wants to end the COVID-19 public health emergencies in May. That means that many Americans would have to start paying for COVID-19 testing, vaccines and treatments.The emergency declaration provided benefits to help Americans cope with the pandemic. Those resources will be eliminated because the virus no longer spreading, but doctors hope people don't get the wrong message"It's going to make it more complicated, especially for the underserved in our population and folks without insurance," Dr. Emilio Mazza, of Virtua Health, said.  Mazza, the critical care chief for Virtua Health, says people need to understand that...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fortune

Fortune

271K+
Followers
12K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy