Gerard Piqué’s King’s League streamer Ibai Llanos appears belting ‘Session 53’ in Mexico [VIDEO]

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Ibai Llanos has joined the wave and shared a video singing the viral song of Shakira featuring Bizarrap . The Streamer of the Year award winner at the 2023 Esland Awards appears belting “Session 53” from the top of his lungs despite his friendship with Gerard Piqué .

“Long live the nights of beautiful Mexico,” Llanos wrote from the Aztec country.

Ibai’s video also raised some eyebrows as he is part of the King’s League, a new online soccer competition founded by Piqué at the beginning of 2023.

Shakira and Bizarrap’s “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” was recently launched, and the track has already skyrocketed to the top of Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart . In addition to reaching the top, the viral collaboration has become the Latin song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, breaking the record for most streams by a track on a given day in Spain and Colombia.

“Session 53” is the latest viral track, with people worldwide taking it as an empowerment song perfect for lifting one’s spirit after a heartbreak. In the lyrics, the singer seemly addresses the relationship she had with Gerard Piqué and the former athlete’s new girlfriend, Clara Chía .

The diss track also includes jaw-dropping phrases such as “I am worth two of 22.” Fans believe this could be a reference to the age difference between her and Clara. Shakira mentions that she gave so much to someone that acted like a “champion” but when she needed him, he gave her “his worst version.” The quote could be about Piqué’s alleged infidelities, and the rocky end of their relationship.

The Shakira experience: The Grammy Museum introduces the first exhibit dedicated to the Colombian artist

Shakira & Gerard Piqué’s mom drama continues with a video that goes viral

Gerard Piqué goes Instagram official with Clara Chia; Shakira fans bring the heat

Shakira and the retired Spanish soccer player went their separate ways in 2022 after 11 years together. Following the split, the 45-year-old artist returned to music with a volcano-strength force and dropped rocks left and right, including her most recent singles, “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía.”

