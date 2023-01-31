Gerard Piqué’s King’s League streamer Ibai Llanos appears belting ‘Session 53’ in Mexico [VIDEO]

Ibai Llanos has joined the wave and shared a video singing the viral song of Shakira featuring Bizarrap . The Streamer of the Year award winner at the 2023 Esland Awards appears belting “Session 53” from the top of his lungs despite his friendship with Gerard Piqué .

“Long live the nights of beautiful Mexico,” Llanos wrote from the Aztec country.

Ibai’s video also raised some eyebrows as he is part of the King’s League, a new online soccer competition founded by Piqué at the beginning of 2023.

Shakira and Bizarrap’s “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” was recently launched, and the track has already skyrocketed to the top of Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart . In addition to reaching the top, the viral collaboration has become the Latin song with the most streams in a single day in 2023, breaking the record for most streams by a track on a given day in Spain and Colombia.

“Session 53” is the latest viral track, with people worldwide taking it as an empowerment song perfect for lifting one’s spirit after a heartbreak. In the lyrics, the singer seemly addresses the relationship she had with Gerard Piqué and the former athlete’s new girlfriend, Clara Chía .

The diss track also includes jaw-dropping phrases such as “I am worth two of 22.” Fans believe this could be a reference to the age difference between her and Clara. Shakira mentions that she gave so much to someone that acted like a “champion” but when she needed him, he gave her “his worst version.” The quote could be about Piqué’s alleged infidelities, and the rocky end of their relationship.

Shakira and the retired Spanish soccer player went their separate ways in 2022 after 11 years together. Following the split, the 45-year-old artist returned to music with a volcano-strength force and dropped rocks left and right, including her most recent singles, “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía.”