MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of County Route 14, Canton, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Friday January 27, 2023. Marion was born on March 10, 1931 in Wuppertal-Barmen, Germany to the late Dr. Ludwig Auerbach and Anneliese Auerbach (Abel). She graduated as Valedictorian in 1949 from Waddington Union Free School. She continued her education at St. Lawrence University receiving her BA and Master’s degree in Education. She worked as a Science teacher at Madrid-Waddington High School from 1954-1986. She was an officer of NYS Science Teachers Association.

MASSENA, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO