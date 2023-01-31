Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
LeRay father arrested for violently shaking baby, child transported to Golisano for care
LeRay, N.Y. — On Monday, New York State Police in Watertown arrested 23-year-old Jason Osorio from LeRay for reckless assault of a child. Osorio was charged following an investigation that determined on Monday at approximately 9 a.m., his four-month-old daughter was in his care at their home on Colonial Manor Road in the Town of LeRay.
wwnytv.com
Hammond man allegedly struck woman’s head with rock
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Hammond man is being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail after allegedly biting a woman and striking her head with a rock. Gouverneur police arrested 32-year-old Shannon Boprey last week. According to police, Boprey was involved in a domestic dispute in the parking...
localsyr.com
Oswego man facing up to 22 years in prison for Attempted Murder
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man is facing up to 22 years in prison for Attempted Murder back in June 2021, according to the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office. Marcus Miller of Oswego appeared before the Honorable Karen Brandt Brown for sentencing after a trial jury convicted...
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
wwnytv.com
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
localsyr.com
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
flackbroadcasting.com
Snowmobiler treated and transported following wreck in Lewis County, deputies say
TURIN- Emergency responders were called out to the scene of a snowmobile accident Thursday afternoon in Lewis County. It was shortly before 1:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatch began receiving calls regarding a snowmobile crash, with injuries, in the town of Turin. It happened on Trail C7B, behind the River Valley...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Police: Local resident allegedly stole infant boots from Lowville Farmers Co-Op
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of a theft offense in Lowville, authorities say. Betty Silva, 52, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Village Police Department last Thursday. Silva is officially charged with one count of petit larceny. Officials say the Lowville Police received complaints last Monday from...
wwnytv.com
CEO reports on a year at Children’s Home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Marianne DiMatteo has been president and CEO of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County for a year. She appeared on 7 News This Morning to update people on what’s going on at the organization. Watch the video above for her interview. She...
wwnytv.com
Leo D. Lawton, 84, of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Leo D. Lawton, 84, of Lisbon will be held later in the summer, with burial in the Flackville Cemetery. Mr. Lawton died on Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
wwnytv.com
Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Shirley A. Youngs, 86, of Artz Road, passed away late Thursday evening, February 2, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowvville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
wwnytv.com
Nurses picket outside Watertown’s hospital over ‘understaffing crisis’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carrying signs like “Some Cuts Don’t Heal” and “More Nurses = Better Care,” members of the New York State Nurses Association at Samaritan Medical Center held an informational picket in front of the hospital Thursday. The nurses want to raise...
wwnytv.com
Victims Assistance Center looks to raise money through 100 Campaign
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is looking for 100 supporters (individuals or groups) to raise $1,000 throughout the year. Kristin Proven, the development director at VAC, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the 100 Campaign. Watch her interview above.
wwnytv.com
Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of Canton
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marion McIntosh, 91, formerly of County Route 14, Canton, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Friday January 27, 2023. Marion was born on March 10, 1931 in Wuppertal-Barmen, Germany to the late Dr. Ludwig Auerbach and Anneliese Auerbach (Abel). She graduated as Valedictorian in 1949 from Waddington Union Free School. She continued her education at St. Lawrence University receiving her BA and Master’s degree in Education. She worked as a Science teacher at Madrid-Waddington High School from 1954-1986. She was an officer of NYS Science Teachers Association.
wwnytv.com
Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Libby” Breen, 73, passed away at her home in Watertown Wednesday morning, February 1, 2023. Libby was born on May 12, 1949 to John and Margaret Breen at Mercy Hospital. She was a 1968 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School, 1971 from Maria Regina College, and received her Bachelor’s degree in 1991 from Empire State College.
wwnytv.com
Carrie Addie Cooper, 91, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Carrie Addie Cooper, 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 7th from 12:30 to 3:00 pm at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge. A private burial will be held in Pleasant Lake Cemetery in Brasie Corners with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calvin R. Thomas, 77, of 519 Mundy Street., died peacefully Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Born on August 25, 1945, in Ansted, West Virginia, the son of the late Emery & Josephine (Kincaid) Miller. He graduated from Ansted High School, then enlisted in the United States Army served 2 years active, and then retired from the Army Reserves.
wwnytv.com
Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn D. Mantle, 60, passed away early Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Hospice Home of Jefferson County. She had been battling brain cancer for a short time. Carolyn was born June 28, 1962 in Gouverneur, a daughter of the Wayne and Leta (Cleveland) Mantle....
wwnytv.com
13 people hurt in multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 81
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least 12 vehicles, including 4 tractor trailers, were involved in a pileup on Interstate 81 Wednesday afternoon. Town of Watertown Fire Chief David Johnston told 7 News it appears a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the southbound lane between the Arsenal Street (Exit 45) and Watertown Center (Exit 44) exits at around 1:20 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Pamela Jean Beck, 58, of Boonville
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Pamela Jean Beck, 58, of State Route 12, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A full obituary will follow. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Comments / 2