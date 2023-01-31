ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Sault Tribe's former legal counsel advised hiding assets from judgments, records show

By Krystal Nurse, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNQ3N_0kXnAPFM00

LANSING — The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians is due back in Ingham County court Wednesday to defend allegations they attempted to bury assets ahead of a nearly $89 million judgment.

Lawyers for New Boston-based JLLJ Development LLC and Lansing-based Lansing Future Development II filed a temporary restraining order on the tribe's Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority after lawyers found a Sept. 13 resolution the tribe adopted to shield itself of financial liability from court judgments. The resolution followed an August trial for damages due to the developers for two failed casino deals.

"In apparent anticipation of the court's determination that a substantial award would be rendered against Kewadin, the Board of Directors of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians adopted a resolution on Sept. 13, (2022) — two weeks after the completion of the trial — authorizing its counsel to take steps to hide its assets and insulate itself from liability," according to court documents.

Michael Perry of Fraser Trebilcock Davis and Dunlap, co-counsel for the developers, deferred comments about the hearing until after Wednesday.

Dan Barnett of Grewal Law PLLC said Thursday the tribe is not looking to hide its assets.

"I had a meeting with the board after the motion was filed," Barnett said. "No action was taken for that resolution and none will be taken. The tribe is not going to do anything unlawful to hide their assets. It was advised by former counsel."

Barnett started representing the tribe on Jan. 13.

The resolution is on the tribe's website along with the Sept. 13 meeting minutes.

Millions in damages:Sault Tribe contests judge's ruling on failed Lansing casino deal

The hearing is a culmination of legal battles the tribe has faced against JLLJ Development LLC and Lansing Future Development II. The central focus is whether the Sault Tribe is contractually obligated to pay developers for casinos that were never built; and if so, how much.

Draganchuk ruled earlier this month the tribe's gaming hand has to pay $89 million to the New Boston and Lansing developers. The tribe disputes that because of a "non-recourse provision that only allowed for recovery if there were profits from the casino that never came to be," they wrote in a complaint.

The payouts, which include $9 million in loans from the developers, interest and loss of potential future profits, include $60 million for the unbuilt casino in Huron Township near Metro Airport and $28.8 million for the unbuilt casino in Lansing.

The tribe planned for Kewadin Lansing in 2012 and another near the Detroit Metro Airport. The Lansing location was proposed to be a $245 million, 125,000-square-foot casino adjacent to the Lansing Center.

Neither project broke ground after a five-year state lawsuit. The U.S. Department of the Interior denied the tribe's request to take the land into trust, which is needed for all off-reservation ventures. U.S. District Court then-Chief Judge Robert Jonker ruled in the DOI's favor after the Sault Tribe appealed the denial.

JLLJ Development and Lansing Future Development sued the gaming authority in 2021 for breach of contract among other counts. They hoped to recuperate at least $124 million in lost investments and revenues.

Both alleged they gave the gaming authority money and it "has been rendered utterly worthless by the gaming authority."

Barnett said the tribe is still filing a post-judgment motion for relief.

Support local journalism and get unlimited digital access! Subscribe for only $1 for three months!

Contact reporter Krystal Nurse at 517-267-1344 or knurse@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @KrystalRNurse.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Neil Fernandes created a successful nonprofit that helps troubled teenagers turn their lives around, but now he’s forced to pack up and leave the county. For the past 12 years, Fernandes has been making a difference in the lives of troubled teenagers. His organization Rise...
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Two mayoral cabinet members exit

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1 — Brian McGrain resigned last week as the City of Lansing's planning and economic development director to become executive director of a nonprofit association of commuunity action organizations. McGrain tendered his resignation on Jan. 23. The resignation took effect Friday. “I am very excited,” said McGrain....
LANSING, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

8 Republicans voted for Lansing’s $946M spending spree

At a Tuesday press conference in Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 7, and its $946 million of spending, into law. Whitmer touted the speed of the bill’s progress, which was passed and signed into law just one month into the new Legislature, which is under Democratic Party control.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Ingham Cunty Health Department announces new Medical Health Officer

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department announced on Thursday that Nike Shoyinka, MD, MPH, has been named Medical Health Officer by the Ingham County Board of Commissioners beginning February 18. Linda Vail, Ingham County’s current Health Officer, will be retiring on February 17 after leading the department for more than 9 years.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

Washtenaw Police Agencies Issue Joint Statement on the Killing of Tyre Nichols

- We mourn the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. We pray for and stand in support of the Nichols family and the Memphis community as they endure such tragically difficult and challenging times. We unequivocally condemn the actions of the five former Memphis Police Department officers and express our continued commitment to the sanctity of all human life and the fair, respectful and humane treatment of everyone we serve.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Statement Regarding Adriana Davidson Investigation

We know that in the absence of facts, myths can emerge, and with such a tragic situation, those myths can begin to cause considerable harm. Parents become fearful to send their students to school based on unverified rumors, family members continue to be victimized from the constant barrage of inaccurate assumptions, and the integrity of an investigation can be threatened.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy