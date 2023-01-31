Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
newschannel20.com
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
freedom929.com
FRIDAY HEADLINES (2/3/23)
(CARMI) Another temporary restraining order (TRO) is on the books against Illinois’ new gun ban law. A White County judge issued a ruling yesterday temporarily prohibiting the state from enforcing the ban on certain semi-automatic weapons & ammunition magazine capacities against 1,690 plaintiffs in the case, including State Lawmakers Blaine Wilhour and Adam Niemerg and former State Senator Darren Bailey. A separate state-level case against the state’s ban in Macon County has a hearing later today up in Decatur, with many other lawsuits pending against the law approved the “lame duck” Legislature last month.
Illinois bill pushes to ban cat declawing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents that have a cat have probably dealt with a lot of scratching from their furry friend, maybe even considering getting their claws removed. A bill in the state capitol, however, would prohibit declawing, except for medical reasons. One veterinarian said that it is mainly because their cat could be […]
KYTV
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
foxillinois.com
Police: 1 killed, Memphis officer seriously hurt in Tennessee shooting
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Memphis police officer was seriously injured in a shooting at Poplar-White Station Library in Tennessee on Thursday, according to authorities. The Memphis Police Department said another person, who was later identified as the suspect, was shot and killed. The individual was pronounced deceased on the...
Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
foxillinois.com
Police recruits now required to take wrongful conviction course
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — All police recruits in Illinois are now required to take a course that's designed to improve their investigation tactics in an effort to prevent innocent people from being sent to prison. The Wrongful Conviction Awareness and Avoidance course was first developed by University of Illinois...
wamwamfm.com
Man Arrested in Illinois Regarding The Washington Chuckles Robbery in 2018
Washington Police, with the help of the Marion County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office, arrested a man earlier this week on a burglary charge in Washington from 2018. Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant for armed robbery dating back to an incident at Chuckles on Highway 57 North in Washington in April of 2018.
Tyre Nichols: Illinois Fraternal Order Of Police Says, "Don't Lump Good Cops In With Bad Cops."
The Illinois FOP issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols, the 29 year old man who is dead after what some have called a callous and hateful beating by Memphis, TN police.
Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court
A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois. Among those named in the White County challenge: State Sen. Darren Bailey.
DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban
(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today) Illinois may be “the Prairie State” these days, but it was once inundated by the sea. As a result, Illinois and other neighboring parts of the U.S. were poor areas for fossil preservation to occur. Let’s see how the geological history of the state impacted scientists’ knowledge of the dinosaurs that lived in Illinois.
foxillinois.com
Fire-Dex donates 15,000 protective gowns to Illinois Fire Service Institute
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Fire-Dex, manufacturer of PPE for first responders in the country, has donated 15,000 isolation gowns to the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI). On Tuesday, members of the Fire-Dex, MABAS IL, and the Carle teams were on IFSI training grounds in Champaign for the official distribution...
tspr.org
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
Harrowing Video Shows Illinois State Trooper Thrown from Vehicle
It was a traffic stop in Chicago that went terribly wrong. Video from a woman who was nearby in traffic shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from a fleeing vehicle. Solo Bree shared this video on Facebook capturing the moment when the vehicle fled throwing the Illinois...
An Illinois Farmer Will Be Featured In A Super Bowl Commercial
It's the most-watched event of the year. The Super Bowl. And while millions of Americans will gather around the TV to watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs in the game. Just as many will gather around to enjoy the halftime show and of course all those commercials. This year,...
Illinois woman charged with stealing $1.5M in chicken wings from school district
An Illinois woman accused of stealing $1.5 million worth of food, mainly chicken wings, committed the thefts during the pandemic, prosecutors said.
