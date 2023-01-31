Read full article on original website
Related
The Big Bang Theory Creators Think That Amy's First Love Was Actually Penny
On the Season 3 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," audiences watched in awe as Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) find Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) his perfect match on a dating website. Just like Sheldon, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) is highly intelligent, socially awkward, and shares a disdain for soiled hosiery.
Whatever Happened To Babette From Gilmore Girls?
She loves jazz, adores her cats, protects her friends, and, according to the shirt, she eats oatmeal. That's Babette Dell (Sally Struthers), the beloved wife of Morey (Ted Rooney) and neighbor to Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) on "Gilmore Girls" which is filled with heartfelt moments. Babette is first introduced in Season 1, Episode 2, "The Lorelais' First Day at Chilton." After waking up late for Rory's first day of school, Lorelai heads to Luke's Diner, where she tries to relax with a cup of coffee. But her plans are interrupted by an urgent phone call from Babette, telling Lorelai that strangers are lurking around her home.
Finn Wolfhard Doesn't Foresee Mike Dying In Season 5 Of Stranger Things
It's been a few months since the epic Season 4 finale of "Stranger Things" made its way to streaming land. While the last batch of Season 4 episodes arguably ranks among the series' best to date, the waning moments of the finale left fans with more questions than it did answers. That's saying a lot as Season 4 actually did give up some major details about not only where the Upside Down came from, but who exactly is calling the shots in the creepy alternate dimension.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Just Want The Writers To Give Them Garvez Already
The following article contains spoilers for "Criminal Minds: Evolution" Season 1, Episode 9 — "Memento Mori." To deeply ship a couple in a procedural can be a painful process. Sometimes you find yourself attached to a couple that ends up embroiled in a decades-long process of pining and backing away — pouring one out for you, Bensler fandom. Sometimes your favorite couple will get together and even get married, only for actor-dictated or ratings-dictated circumstances to tear the couple apart; see Stellaride AND Brettsey on "Chicago Fire." And some couples are eternally teased but never delivered upon.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Loving The '80s References In Season 6, Episode 11
"Young Sheldon" fans were thrown for more than a few surprising loops in the latest hilarious episode, "Ruthless, Toothless, and a Week of Bed Rest." Mandy (Emily Osment) finally revealed her baby's gender after sharing a heartwarming moment with Mary (Zoe Perry). Georgie (Montana Jordan) continued proving himself as a capable father and provider, while Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and his colleagues raced to complete the lucrative database. Last but certainly not least, Missy (Raegan Revord) dropped a major bomb on her father George (Lance Barber), shocking him and viewers alike with news we definitely did not expect.
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
Why Bill Nighy Was So Intent On Joining The Cast Of Harry Potter
The "Harry Potter" series, written by J.K. Rowling, is full of magic, suspense, and intense moments that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Though there are storylines that disappeared without explanation, the franchise is critically acclaimed, thanks to both the books and their film adaptations. While the novels...
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
Law & Order: SVU Sure Seems Like It's About To Lose Another Main Cast Member (& Honestly? It's Time)
The following article contains spoilers for "Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 13, "Intersection." "Law & Order: SVU" has been on the air for a couple of decades at this point, and you don't get that far without losing a few cast members along the way. Plenty of people have come and gone from the precinct, and regardless if they leave on good or bad terms, it always makes for intriguing television. The current season has already seen a departure with Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) bidding goodbye to her crime-fighting compatriots. Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) took the news particularly hard upon first hearing Rollins was leaving the force to teach at Fordham University (via USA Today), but eventually, she came around to accepting the news.
Whatever Happened To Harry Potter Actor Michael Gambon?
Since the first "Harry Potter" book was published in 1997, it has become a global phenomenon, spawning movies, video games, theme parks, and even a stage play. In 2001, the first of eight films premiered on the big screen. The series is full of unique and colorful characters, all of...
Christian Isaiah's Dream Shameless Episode Involves Liam Making Beats With Chance The Rapper
The Gallagher family on "Shameless" did everything in their power to try to improve their lot in life. They grew up in abject poverty, and it didn't help that the family patriarch Frank (William H. Macy), was always too drunk or stoned to support any of his children. As such, they had to fight for their rights to exist while battling their demons. They tried to get businesses off the ground and attend college, but one thing or another would always pop up to throw a wrench in the plans.
Jessica Capshaw Praised Grey's Anatomy's Creatives For Keeping The Spark Alive Throughout The Seasons
"Grey's Anatomy" has remained one of the most consistently popular medical drama shows on television today. As of this writing, the show is currently in its 19th season, which is a fantastic achievement for any show. "Grey's Anatomy" has primarily focused on Meredith Grey, who starts as an intern resident at Seattle Grace Hospital and works her way up while dealing with various personal issues. Still, the series also has an expansive cast of supporting characters and has slowly become more of an ensemble piece as it's aged, giving fans a lens into the lives of all who work alongside Meredith.
Blue Bloods' Steve Schirripa Thinks His Character Anthony Is Like Big Brother To Erin
Steve Schirripa is undoubtedly best known to most audiences as Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri, Tony Soprano's (Jimmy Gandolfini) brother-in-law and fellow gangster, but the actor's been part of two long-running successful shows beyond HBO's "The Sopranos." Schirripa appeared on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager" from 2008-2013, and eventually joined...
Whatever Happened To Kali Actor Linnea Berthelsen From Stranger Things?
"Stranger Things" has grown into an absolute phenomenon over the course of its 4 seasons on Netflix. While the series began as a smaller-scale retro-throwback and science fiction drama, since then, the popularity of the show and its likable cast of performers has helped to make it one of the biggest shows in the world.
Blue Bloods' Showrunner Has Concerns About Progressing Jamie And Eddie's Relationship
"Blue Bloods" has been on the air since 2010, and it's continued to find new ways to keep the story of the Reagan family interesting. One of the most recent developments involves Erin (Bridget Moynahan) running for District Attorney, which would see her assume more responsibility that could factor into future seasons. But the show hasn't just progressed characters in terms of their careers, but also with their personal lives.
Netflix Renews That '90s Show For Season 2 (& What That Teaches Us About Refreshing Old Franchises)
Netflix is known for canceling great shows. So, whenever a new one comes along that captures people's hearts and imaginations, our automatic reaction is to brace ourselves for the worst possible news. For now, though, "That '90s Show" won't be one of the streamer's many casualties. Set in 1995, "That...
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
Young Sheldon Fans Are Cheering For Mary After Confronting Mandy's Mom
On "Young Sheldon," it isn't a secret that Mandy's (Emily Osment) parents haven't been 100% supportive of Mandy since she announced her pregnancy, nor have they hidden their disapproval of a 17-year-old Georgie (Montana Jordan) being the baby's father. Her mother, Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones), stopped talking to her after she found out she was pregnant, and while "Young Sheldon" fans loved Mandy's dad, Jim (Will Sasso), secretly trying to help Mandy out, Mandy wanted no part of it.
Nick Offerman Has The Perfect Response For The Last Of Us Episode 3's Haters
Love is such a strong emotion that even during the worst of times, the feeling can quickly flourish between two individuals, whether it be romantic or strictly platonic. HBO's latest romp through a post-apocalyptic world, "The Last of Us," is based on the game of the same name and shows off what would happen if the real-life cordyceps fungus would adapt to infect humans. This infection results in the afflicted becoming lethally aggressive while also slowly transforming them into more and more fungi.
Why The Judge In The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 Looks So Familiar
Believe it or not, ABC's procedural hit "The Rookie" is already well into its fifth season on the air. From the looks of things, the Nathan Fillion-fronted drama is setting the table to run for several more seasons before all is said and done. For the time being, however, the titular officer and his merry band of allies continue to fight the good fight on the mean streets of the greater Los Angeles area.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0