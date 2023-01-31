The hopes, dreams, and wishes of Binghamton area Chick-fil-A fans over a restaurant being built in the Southern Tier may finally be coming true. Rumblings of a Chick-fil-A restaurant opening somewhere in Broome County have been roaring the for the last year or so. It all started when someone noticed that there were job openings posted in job search websites looking for people interested in working in various capacities at a soon to open Chick fil A restaurant in Binghamton.

