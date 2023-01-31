ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

You Know It’s Cold in Binghamton When…

All my husband could do was roll his eyes and shrug his shoulders when he got home last night and found my "better prepare for weathermageddon power outages" list sitting on the dining room table. I like to think of myself as the motto for the United States Post Office...
BINGHAMTON, NY
New ownership continues the legacy of Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Light’s Bakery & Coffeeshop is in new hands, passing the reins over to a new owner, keeping the long-time staple bakery in Elmira going. Finding someone in the community to keep the business going was important to the previous owner. “It’s just the right time...
ELMIRA, NY
Popular Chick-fil-A May Be Opening Three Restaurants in Broome County

The hopes, dreams, and wishes of Binghamton area Chick-fil-A fans over a restaurant being built in the Southern Tier may finally be coming true. Rumblings of a Chick-fil-A restaurant opening somewhere in Broome County have been roaring the for the last year or so. It all started when someone noticed that there were job openings posted in job search websites looking for people interested in working in various capacities at a soon to open Chick fil A restaurant in Binghamton.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Bundle Up, It’s Going To Get Cold(er)

It's winter. It's cold. It snows. It's supposed to be that way. But, we have been kind of fortunate in the fact that temperatures for the most part haven't been bad, and we've really not had a lot of snowfall or major accumulations. Good for those of us who hate...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

