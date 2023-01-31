MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlighted by two matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, the West Virginia men’s soccer team’s 2023 spring schedule has been released. The Mountaineers are set to play five total exhibition matches, including three against 2022 NCAA Tournament participants. WVU will kick off the spring with a contest at Wright State on Saturday, March 25, in Dayton, Ohio, before coming home to host Wake Forest on Saturday, April 1, in Morgantown. The Mountaineers will then play two more games on the road against Maryland on April 6, and VCU on Saturday, April 15, before concluding the spring at home on April 22, against Navy.

