Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
WTRF
WVU to Begin Two-Game Road Swing at Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team begins a two-game road swing with a contest at No. 20/17 Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tipoff inside the Lloyd Noble Center is tabbed for 3 p.m. ET. The contest against the Sooners will be...
WTRF
Oklahoma, West Virginia seek rare Big 12 win
Consistency within the Big 12 has been an issue for Oklahoma and West Virginia this season. However, the visiting Sooners will look for an eighth consecutive victory over the Mountaineers on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va. Oklahoma (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) and West Virginia (13-9, 2-7) share the same dismal league...
WTRF
WVU diving welcomes PSU
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams return to action on Saturday, Feb. 4, as they play host to Penn State at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. Action is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Live results for this weekend’s meet can...
WTRF
Oklahoma at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball team fell a few points shy of completing a regular-season series sweep on the road Tuesday. But the Mountaineers have returned home looking to thwart their next opponent’s plans of bringing out the brooms on WVU’s home court.
WTRF
WVU football’s record vs. 2023 opponents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football fans learned of the Mountaineers’ 2023 slate of games Tuesday. This fall will feature matchups against old rivals, potential new rivals, and longtime Big 12 foes. Neal Brown’s club will play an even split of home and away games, six apiece. West...
WTRF
WVU men’s soccer releases 2023 spring schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlighted by two matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, the West Virginia men’s soccer team’s 2023 spring schedule has been released. The Mountaineers are set to play five total exhibition matches, including three against 2022 NCAA Tournament participants. WVU will kick off the spring with a contest at Wright State on Saturday, March 25, in Dayton, Ohio, before coming home to host Wake Forest on Saturday, April 1, in Morgantown. The Mountaineers will then play two more games on the road against Maryland on April 6, and VCU on Saturday, April 15, before concluding the spring at home on April 22, against Navy.
WTRF
Bracketology: Lunardi slots WVU on edge of NCAA Tournament field
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The countdown to March has begun, and so has the anxiety about Selection Sunday. West Virginia has not had the start to Big 12 play that it had hoped, but according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the squad is still in the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament. In his latest projection released Wednesday, Lunardi slotted the Mountaineers as one of the “last four in.”
WTRF
D1Baseball picks Wetherholt as 34th-best second baseman
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — JJ Wetherholt was one of WVU’s surprising gems in his freshman season, and the expectations are mounting for 2023. D1Baseball.com ranked Wetherholt as the 34th-best second baseman in college baseball on Thursday ahead of his sophomore season. He is the second Mountaineer to earn a ranking from the outlet after catcher Dayne Leonard.
WTRF
No. 24 Texas owns glass to top WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 24 Texas dominated the glass on Wednesday to take a 69-56 win over the West Virginia women’s basketball team in Morgantown. The Longhorns built a quick double-digit lead over the Mountaineers in the opening minutes of play, forcing WVU to play catch-up for the first three quarters. Much of that success was due to their aggressive rebounding performance, grabbing 15 boards on offense and defense as WVU shot 1-for-8 in the first quarter.
WTRF
Jordan Brewster signs with Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF officially signed Jordan Brewster to a professional contract on Saturday, the club announced Wednesday. Brewster is one of two Mountaineers to go pro after the 2022 season. Her defensive partner, Gabrielle Robinson, was selected by the Kansas City Current with the 15th overall pick in the NWSL Draft in January.
WTRF
Gov. Justice appoints Charles Richard Wilson to the 2nd Judicial Circuit following resignation of David Hummel Jr. and gun allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that he has appointed Charles Richard Wilson to the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court which serves Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel counties. Wilson will replace Judge David Hummel Jr. who resigned in November after being accused by a Texas attorney of brandishing a...
WTRF
Civic Empathy in Ohio County: “A glimpse into the psyche of the minority amongst the majority”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “If people can learn from someone in history to have empathy for others, they can do the same thing in the present.”. This is the message behind the Ohio County Public Library’s Civic Empathy exhibit in collaboration with the Heinz History Center of Pittsburgh.
WTRF
Pet of the Week: Oreo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
WTRF
Old Habilitation Center in Belmont County is closer to demolition, other buildings considered
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The former Habilitation Center on Hammond Road in St. Clairsville is bound for the wrecking ball. County commissioners opened bids Wednesday for demolition work, ranging from $237,000 to $518,000. Commissioners say fortunately the county won’t have to pay the bill. “We’ll move on to demolition...
Comments / 0