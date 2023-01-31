(25 News Now) - Thursday night brought us a Peoria city showdown in the Big 12. Class 3A No. 6 Peoria Notre Dame topped a feisty Peoria Richwoods team 47-34 at The Kitchen. In another city rivalry matchup, Class 3A No. 3 Peoria High raced past Peoria Manual 81-19. In the Heart of Illinois Conference, Class 2A No. 7 Fieldcrest exacted revenge against Class 2A No. 8 Dee-Mack in a 62-54 win to avenge a loss in the HOI Tournament semifinals last month. The Knights rallied from down as many as 11 in the second half. Elsewhere in the HOI, Tremont beat El Paso-Gridley 55-39. In the ICAC, Brimfield edged Illini Bluffs 49-45 in double overtime.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO