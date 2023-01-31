Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
25newsnow.com
Wind Chill Advisory tonight and tomorrow morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Gertie’s forecast of six more weeks of winter will look true tomorrow, but overall expect a seasonably mild 10 Day Forecast. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect tonight and tomorrow morning, but we’ll quickly rebound into the 40s this weekend. Dry weather is expected through early next week.
25newsnow.com
Local whiskey distiller hopes closure is temporary
PEORIA (1470 & 100.3 WMBD) - A local whiskey distributor is down, but hopes it will not be out for long. JK Williams Distilling says on social media it has lost the lease on its building on Industrial Road in North Peoria. The business says the last day for its...
1470 WMBD
Portable heaters to blame for fire on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA, Ill. — It appears a house fire late Thursday afternoon on Peoria’s south side was caused by an electrical problem with portable heaters in the home. The Peoria Fire Department said two people who lived in the house on S. Arago Street, near W. Grinnell Street, were displaced by the fire that was reported about 4:45 p.m.
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the following events happening in Bloomington-Normal:. Downtown Bloomington has been hosting the Tour de Chocolat since 2005. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Several shops and businesses will be staying open late to offer chocolates and...
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
Central Illinois Proud
JK Williams Distilling to close Peoria location after losing lease
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An embattled history of a local distillery continues as JK Williams Distilling will close its doors yet again. The company posted on Facebook Friday morning that JK Williams has lost its lease on the building at 8635 N. Industrial Road in Peoria. The tasting room’s...
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Wednesday - February 1, 2023
(25 News Now) - On a night that served as a fundraiser for head coach Danny Grieves’ daughter who’s battling cancer, the Class 3A No. 2 Metamora Redbirds got a 53-41 victory over Pekin in Mid-Illini action on Wednesday. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Morton beat Limestone 59-23. In small schools action, Bloomington Central Catholic topped Paxton-Buckley-Loda 75-40 in Illini Prairie Conference play.
25newsnow.com
Local man creates art with 100+ year old wood
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is using his passion to make wood that’s 100 years or older, new again. Each piece of art he sells has a story behind it. “If it’s out there and it’s over 100 years old, I’ll find it and I’ll use it,” said David Nelson, owner of Noslen Made LLC.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A house fire did serious damage to a home late Thursday morning in the West Bluff area. Peoria firefighters say it appears a cigarette butt may have started the blaze around 10:45 a.m. at a home near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Firefighters say they saw...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Thursday Afternoon @ Castle’s Patio Inn: Introducing the Castle Philly!
What they’re referring to is the Little Golden Lunch where I utilized the famous Castle’s Patio Inn cheese for my take on a Philly cheesesteak sandwich. You can read that post by clicking here. Now let’s get over to Castle’s Patio Inn and try out their newest sandwich,...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Friday - February 3, 2023
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Friday was a busy night in high school basketball. In Big Twelve Conference action, Class 3A No. 6 Peoria Richwoods gets a 48-42 win over Champaign Central, Peoria Notre Dame defeats Champaign Centennial 55-29, and Peoria Manual gets a win over Bloomington 75-66. In small schools action, Class 2A No. 6 Normal U-High gets a Central State 8 Conference win over Springfield 62-35, Brimfield falls to Delavan 61-56, and Peoria Heights defeats Bushnell-Prairie City 57-48. In Heart of Illinois Conference action, Fieldcrest gets a road win at Dee-Mack 56-37, and Heyworth hands Lexington its first conference loss of the season 71-58.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Midwest Slice Of Life - Friday Frozen Pizza - This Week: Butch’s Pizza
This week we start out with a locally owned and produced Pizza, Butch’s Pizza!. I got the three meat pizza, which is topped with sausage, Canadian bacon and pepperoni! Butch’s is a Peoria favorite frozen pizza and this episode drives that point home!. And if you can, please...
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
wcbu.org
Peoria was a dangerous place to be an abolitionist in the antebellum days
Illinois was a free state in the decades before the American Civil War, but that doesn't mean it was always friendly to anti-slavery sentiment. Minister and newspaper publisher Elijah Lovejoy was murdered in Alton in 1837 for his abolitionist beliefs. Things weren't always easy in Central Illinois, either. "Moses Pettingill...
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes move-outs surrounded by confusion
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The past few months have been stressful and confusing for Rebecca Billings and her husband, who are being forced to move out of their East Bluff home of four years by property manager Darwin Homes. Darwin Homes marked Jan. 31 as the day for residents...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Thursday - February 2, 2023
(25 News Now) - Thursday night brought us a Peoria city showdown in the Big 12. Class 3A No. 6 Peoria Notre Dame topped a feisty Peoria Richwoods team 47-34 at The Kitchen. In another city rivalry matchup, Class 3A No. 3 Peoria High raced past Peoria Manual 81-19. In the Heart of Illinois Conference, Class 2A No. 7 Fieldcrest exacted revenge against Class 2A No. 8 Dee-Mack in a 62-54 win to avenge a loss in the HOI Tournament semifinals last month. The Knights rallied from down as many as 11 in the second half. Elsewhere in the HOI, Tremont beat El Paso-Gridley 55-39. In the ICAC, Brimfield edged Illini Bluffs 49-45 in double overtime.
25newsnow.com
Rescued lemur ‘King Julian’ continues to do well, says zoo
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - “King Julian,” the ring-tailed lemur found and rescued last month continues to do well, according to the Miller Park Zoo. Julian is showing more interest in activities every day, according to zoo keepers. The lemur has started “shifting” - moving from one enclosure to another - to observe what staff members are doing.
1470 WMBD
Wife of Rivermen player reacts to team’s situation with Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – The wife of a longtime Peoria Rivermen player is just as concerned about what happens to the team next season as anyone. The Rivermen and the Peoria Civic Center are said to be talking about a new lease, but both sides seem to be far apar for, among other reasons, millions of dollars in upgrades that will need to be made, including a new ice-making plant for Carver Arena.
