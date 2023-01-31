ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

KMPH.com

Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Armed man wanted after robbing market in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Saturday in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the C&F Market in Terra Bella after learning that it was robbed around 7 p.m. Investigators say...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Coffee with a cop fundraiser held for fallen officer killed in Selma

REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Reedley Police Department and Fresno County Sheriff's Office teamed up to host a Coffee with a Cop fundraiser for the fallen officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Selma. Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed on...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting, video shows mom and baby trying to escape

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced on Friday the arrest of two suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people, including a baby, in Goshen on January 16. Tulare County’s sheriff announced that “Operation Nightmare” began early Friday morning with a multi-agency operation to serve three search warrants. One was […]
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead in Fresno River after evading arrest

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead in the Fresno River after deputies say he ran from an arrest near Oakhurst Thursday evening. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they conducting a traffic stop due to a road violation near Highways 41 and 49. During the...
OAKHURST, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Authorities: 2 arrested in Goshen shooting that killed 6

Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a Goshen home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu”...
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Teen reported missing out of Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
TULARE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Meet Rookie: Rescued from backyard near burning garage

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This is Rookie, he was saved after police say he was found near a burning garage. According to Fresno Police, they were called to a structure fire in the southeast area Friday night. After everyone was safely evacuated from the home, an officer learned about...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre

GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officer with Selma Police shot, 1 person detained

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Selma Police Department was shot and rushed to the hospital following an incident in the city on Tuesday morning. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a report of shots fired was first reported around 11:45 a.m. The condition of the officer injured is unknown. Images from […]
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kevin Benjamin Aponte

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kevin Benjamin Aponte. Kevin Aponte is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. 26-year-old Aponte is 5' 5" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kevin Benjamin Aponte...
FRESNO, CA

