FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
KMPH.com
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
KMPH.com
Armed man wanted after robbing market in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Saturday in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the C&F Market in Terra Bella after learning that it was robbed around 7 p.m. Investigators say...
KMPH.com
Coffee with a cop fundraiser held for fallen officer killed in Selma
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Reedley Police Department and Fresno County Sheriff's Office teamed up to host a Coffee with a Cop fundraiser for the fallen officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Selma. Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed on...
2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting, video shows mom and baby trying to escape
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced on Friday the arrest of two suspects who allegedly shot and killed six people, including a baby, in Goshen on January 16. Tulare County’s sheriff announced that “Operation Nightmare” began early Friday morning with a multi-agency operation to serve three search warrants. One was […]
Man is now hospitalized after he was stabbed in the head, PD says
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in an apartment complex in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. At 9:54 p.m. officers responded to a stabbing of a victim at the insection of Dakota and Arthur Avenue at an apartment complex. Police say they found a male victim in his […]
Suspect accused of killing Selma police officer makes first court appearance
Nathaniel Dixon, the man accused of killing Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., made his first court appearance in a yellow jumpsuit on Friday.
KMPH.com
Man found dead in Fresno River after evading arrest
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead in the Fresno River after deputies say he ran from an arrest near Oakhurst Thursday evening. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they conducting a traffic stop due to a road violation near Highways 41 and 49. During the...
Tulare County Sheriff announces arrests in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced arrests have been made in the Goshen massacre.
Hanford Sentinel
Authorities: 2 arrested in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a Goshen home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu”...
KMPH.com
Teen reported missing out of Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
A California sheriff says two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle.
1 person dies following multi car crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
One person is dead following a multi-car crash on Highway 65 near the city of Lindsay.
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in the head in Central Fresno
Witnesses say there was an intoxicated man walking around an apartment complex causing a disturbance before a man was stabbed in the head Friday night.
KMPH.com
Meet Rookie: Rescued from backyard near burning garage
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This is Rookie, he was saved after police say he was found near a burning garage. According to Fresno Police, they were called to a structure fire in the southeast area Friday night. After everyone was safely evacuated from the home, an officer learned about...
KMPH.com
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
Officer with Selma Police shot, 1 person detained
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Selma Police Department was shot and rushed to the hospital following an incident in the city on Tuesday morning. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a report of shots fired was first reported around 11:45 a.m. The condition of the officer injured is unknown. Images from […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kevin Benjamin Aponte
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kevin Benjamin Aponte. Kevin Aponte is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. 26-year-old Aponte is 5' 5" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kevin Benjamin Aponte...
Man shot while walking back to house in downtown Fresno, police say
Police say it appears the victim was walking back to his house when someone in a dark two-door car shot at him.
KMPH.com
Fresno D.A. calls for legislators to hold criminals accountable following officer's murder
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp issued a statement following the death of a Selma police officer who was shot and killed by a convicted felon with prior drug, and armed robbery charges. The officer was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday in...
