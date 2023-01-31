Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Bill prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors passes West Virginia House
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors a day after hearing from dozens of people who opposed the bill. House Bill 2007 was passed by a vote of 84-10. It now heads to the West Virginia Senate.
WSET
'This is an egregious error'| Counties scramble to address Va. Dept. of Ed's $201M mistake
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia school districts aren’t getting as much money as they thought they would. This is coming at a time when several northern Virginia superintendents are preparing their budgets for the next school year. Virginia schools were expecting $201 million from the state for the...
WSET
Franklin County educator named Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Jennifer Hatch, a seventh-grade teacher at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount, has been named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The award recognizes Virginia educators for their efforts in incorporating agriculture into their core curriculum. Hatch,...
WSET
Minnesota 'trans refuge' bill would block other state laws from stopping kids' gender changes
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A proposed bill in Minnesota would shield transgender people, their families and their medical providers from legal repercussions for traveling to Minnesota for gender change services. Bill HF146, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Leigh Finke, wants to make Minnesota a "trans refuge," according to...
WSET
North Carolina lawmakers file new bill limiting LGBTQ discussions in schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — State lawmakers in Raleigh are once again considering whether to legislate the issues of gender identity and sexuality in the classroom. On Tuesday, lawmakers in the state Senate introduced Senate Bill 49, dubbed a parents' bill of rights by its supporters. Its opponents said it is an anti-LGBTQ-inspired effort meant to fan the flames of the culture war.
WSET
'It's been a journey:' Virginians battling years to get unemployment benefits
(WSET) — Deborah Avery's been in a years-long battle with the Virginia Employment Commission. "It's been a journey," Avery said. Goodyear in Danville let her go in April 2021. The VEC turned down her application for unemployment benefits a month later. Avery appealed with the help of attorney Phillip...
WSET
Arkansas man charged after trying to bring loaded handgun onto flight at Lynchburg airport
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is keeping Lynchburg Regional Airport passengers safe after a man tried to bring a gun onto a flight. TSA Officers prevented an Arkansas man from bringing a loaded handgun onto the plane on Thursday. The TSA said the man had...
WSET
Temperature swings and gusty winds for the weekend in Central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dry, windy, and cooler this weekend. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday and Saturday. Friday will have wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph at times. Wind gusts will make it feel close to 10 degrees colder for parts of the day Friday.
Comments / 0