ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — State lawmakers in Raleigh are once again considering whether to legislate the issues of gender identity and sexuality in the classroom. On Tuesday, lawmakers in the state Senate introduced Senate Bill 49, dubbed a parents' bill of rights by its supporters. Its opponents said it is an anti-LGBTQ-inspired effort meant to fan the flames of the culture war.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO