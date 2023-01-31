Read full article on original website
Related
wuft.org
Williston businessman sentenced to prison for defrauding federal government
The CEO of Williston-based Airsign Airship Group was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for defrauding the federal government of about $7.8 million meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, of Williston, Florida, was sentenced to five and a half years in...
WCJB
U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutes 60 Marion County defendants on gun related charges over four-year period
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in for a more than four-year initiative to reduce gun violence in Marion County. Between July 2018 and December 2022, the Ocala division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted 57 firearms cases involving 60 defendants. “The efforts of this unified partnership really...
WCJB
Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
villages-news.com
Speeding driver arrested with felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301
A speeding driver was arrested with a felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301. Naudya Lu Parmelee, 21, of Ocala, was driving a black 2017 Chrysler at 10:20 p.m. Thursday southbound on U.S. 301 in Oxford when she was caught on radar traveling at 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
University of Florida attorneys want to move forward with conflict-of-interest lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorneys for the University of Florida want a hearing in a legal dispute over UF’s conflict of interest policy. UF professors say the lawsuit is now moot because their concerns are resolved, but lawyers for the university administration want the court to move forward with the case.
WCJB
Alachua County Jail gets new leadership: lieutenant, captain of security, more
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced big changes in leadership at their Department of the Jail Friday afternoon. Detention Officer Jon Hoover was promoted to Acting Captain of the Security Operations Division. Sergeant Jerrayllius Roams was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Security Operations...
wuft.org
Gainesville man seeks compensation for home destroyed by flooding
On July 7, 2021, Mark Dake’s home was flooded with 36 inches of water during Hurricane Elsa. Dake lived in the Emerald Woods neighborhood in north Gainesville from 2011 until the flood left him homeless for two weeks. He has lived in a mobile home since then. “I’m not...
ocala-news.com
$1.4 million awarded to Ocala for broadband internet expansion
The City of Ocala has been awarded over $1.4 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet in Marion County. Earlier today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for underserved communities in Florida. In total, over $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 counties, which will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
fox35orlando.com
Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
WCJB
Lancaster Correctional Institution holds graduation ceremony for 25 inmates
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Corrections will hold a graduation ceremony for 25 inmates who will receive their GED’s, career and technical education, or faith and character-based program certificates on Friday. The event will be held at the Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton. The FDC offers...
WCJB
Gainesville City leaders declare a gun violence crisis
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents attended the Gainesville City commission meeting. They listened to Gainesville police chief Lonnie Scott and commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker, who addressed the spike in gun violence. ‘I feel very happy, particularly for the community that has been suffering for quite some time,” shared Duncan-Walker....
WCJB
Clay County man arrested for deadly stabbing attack in Keystone Heights
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman to death and hurting two other people in a domestic violence incident. Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Frederick Burroughs on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and domestic...
WCJB
Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
WCJB
Communities across North Central Florida set to receive money for broadband services
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some rural areas of North Central Florida are about to get broadband internet. The state is awarding $144 million for broadband services. The cities of Gainesville and Ocala are each getting $1.4 million. Micanopy is getting more than $4.5 million. Columbia County is set to receive...
mycbs4.com
Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper
The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
WCJB
Lake City Police Department officers arrest man four months after DUI manslaughter incident
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Four months after a deadly car crash in Columbia County, a 33-year-old Lake City man is being arrested on charges of DUI and homicide DUI manslaughter. According to LCPD, Mitchell Herring was identified at the scene of a deadly traffic crash in late August 2022,...
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commission vows to end gun ‘crisis’ after 3rd Avenue shooting
In the early hours of Thursday morning before the City Commission meeting, a fatal shooting occurred just blocks from City Hall. The Gainesville Police Department says one man, who called 911 reporting he had been shot, was rushed to the hospital. When GPD arrived at the scene in the 200...
WCJB
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
villages-news.com
Fourth Villager cuts deal to avoid conviction in voter fraud case from 2020 election
A Villager is buying out of community service in a plea deal in a voter fraud cased dating back to the 2020 presidential election. John Rider, 62, a resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, cast his ballot in person during early voting Oct. 28, 2020 in Sumter County. He also cast an absentee ballot in New York, according to an arrest document. At the time, he was registered as a voter with No Party Affiliation in Sumter County.
WCJB
Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
Comments / 0