ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is the First Album in the 21st Century to Reach a Major Sales Milestone

By Chris Malone
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift has been known to break some records , and her latest achievement is nothing to sneeze at for any artist. Her tenth studio album Midnights was released in October 2022 and subsequently dominated the music industry, and it continues to reach new heights in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e15Jv_0kXn83cS00
Taylor Swift | Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Taylor Swift released ‘Midnights’ in October 2022

Following her beloved re-recorded albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) released in 2021, fans were eager to see what Swift would do next, and if her next release would be another re-recording or an album of entirely new material. As the fall approached — Swift’s preferred season for releases, with nearly all of her studio albums arriving in October or November — she announced that her tenth studio album Midnights would be released on Oct. 21.

Upon Midnights ‘ release, Swift occupied all 10 spots on the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the first time in history that an artist has achieved such a feat. The No. 1 hit “Anti-Hero” sat atop the chart and registered eight weeks in the top spot.

To support Midnights (and look back on her lengthy discography so far), Swift announced that she would be embarking on the Eras Tour in 2023. The massive demands for tickets for the tour led to backlash against Ticketmaster that went all the way to Congress .

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is the first album released in the 21st century to sell 1 million vinyl copies in the US

In the lead-up to Midnights ‘ release, Swift announced that the album could be bought on vinyl with one of four different sleeve covers, which come together to form a clock. The incentive to buy not just one, but four vinyl copies of Midnights led to massive vinyl sales for the album.

In the late 2000s and throughout the 2010s, vinyl records experienced a renaissance as many younger music fans began bringing back the once-popular music medium. For most of these years, the majority of vinyl sales were by classic artists from when vinyl was initially popular. But in 2022, Swift did something no other artist who has released music since the turn of the millennium has done: according to Chart Data , Midnights was the first album released in the 21 st century to surpass 1 million vinyl records sold in the US.

Related

Taylor Swift’s Bodyguards Protect Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Too

The top 10 albums in vinyl sales of 2022

Swift’s achievement of 1 million sales comes just a few weeks after Midnights reigned supreme among vinyl albums sold in the US in 2022. According to Luminate ‘s 2022 Year-End Music Report, Swift registered almost double the number of vinyl sales of the album with the second-most vinyl sales: Harry Styles’ Harry’s House . She, along with Tyler, the Creator, were the only two artists with two albums in the top 10.

  1. Taylor Swift , Midnights (945,000)
  2. Harry Styles , Harry’s House (480,000)
  3. Olivia Rodrigo, Sour (263,000)
  4. Kendrick Lamar, good kid, m.A.A.d city (254,000)
  5. Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (243,000)
  6. Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost (211,000)
  7. Taylor Swift, Folklore (174,000)
  8. Tyler, the Creator, Igor (172,000)
  9. Michael Jackson, Thriller (168,000)
  10. The Beatles, Abbey Road (160,000)

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Invests in Isabel Vita’s Dolce Glow — Her Tan in ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus has invested in self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, partnering with founder Isabel Vita. Vita has become the most in-demand tanning artist in Hollywood, with clients who include Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry. Cyrus began getting Vita’s custom services about three years ago. She’s in Dolce Glow, in fact, in the music video for her current hit “Flowers” and also turned to Vita for her bronzed look onstage during her New Year’s Eve special.
ETOnline.com

Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Grazia USA

Pamela Anderson Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to Her Press Tour in a Slinky Ivory Dress

All products featured on GRAZIA are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, GRAZIA may earn an affiliate commission. Known for her bouncy blonde hair, plump lined lips, uber-thin eyebrows and hyper-defined curves, Pamela Anderson’s singular image became ubiquitous with the style of the 1990s and early 2000s.... The post Pamela Anderson Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to Her Press Tour in a Slinky Ivory Dress appeared first on Grazia USA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

271K+
Followers
127K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy