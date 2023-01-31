Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
foxillinois.com
SPD budget for 2023 to focus on training
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many different city departments have been presenting their budgets to the city council this week for the fiscal year 2024. One of those departments is the Springfield Police. The Springfield Police are looking to focus on training in their next budget. They also want to...
wmay.com
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges
Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
WAND TV
Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
wlds.com
Wright Files Motion Against LifeStar EMTs Saying False Statements Were Made; Possible Influence of SPD Officer Account Alleged
Motions filed in a case against two Springfield EMTS accused of first-degree murder say that false statements have been made to investigators and one of the EMTs are alleged to have tried to influence the statements of a Springfield Police officer. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright’s motions claim that...
foxillinois.com
SHG begins search for next president
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sacred Heart-Griffin High (SHG) School is seeking its next president. SHG says they are looking for someone who is inspired by their Dominican values and will lead our school community as we build upon their tradition of academic excellence. “We look forward to engaging candidates...
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
Central Illinois grocery store to close after more than $10,000 in electric bills mount
KINCAD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kincaid Food Market, formerly known as the IGA, will be shutting down on Sunday. A post on the store’s Facebook page from Jan. 26 read in part “It is with broken hearts that we have to announce, February 5th will be our last OPEN business day. For we are closing […]
foxillinois.com
Springfield man convicted on Jan. 6th riot charge
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man who was one of the first inside the U.S. Capitol Riot more than two years ago was convicted of federal charges on Tuesday. Thomas B. Adams, 41 was found guilty in a bench trial. Adams was found guilty on three separate accounts,...
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
foxillinois.com
Riverton man sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
RIVERTON, Ill (WICS) — A Riverton man was sentenced on Wednesday to federal prison for tax fraud. Jason Hines, 50, of the 100 block of East Menard Street, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, to be followed by 36 months of supervised release, for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910.00. Hines was also ordered to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.
wmay.com
Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban
Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
foxillinois.com
Salvation Army of Jacksonville reaches 2022 Christmas Campaign goal
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Salvation Army of Jacksonville has announced the completion of the 2022 Christmas Campaign. The campaign goal of $150,000 was exceeded with a total of $154,440. “With only a few days remaining before the Campaign ended on January 31st, we put out a call to...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Cowden Resident Sentenced For Five Years In IDOC
A Cowden resident has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 24-year-old Shenandoah Depew of Cowden was sentenced. The incident took place on April 30th, 2021,...
foxillinois.com
Donate blood in memory of Central A&M students
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Central A&M High School is hosting a blood drive to honor the two students who died in a car crash in July. The blood drive is from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, at 229 East Pine Street Moweaqua, IL 62550. The blood...
