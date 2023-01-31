ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

SPD budget for 2023 to focus on training

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Many different city departments have been presenting their budgets to the city council this week for the fiscal year 2024. One of those departments is the Springfield Police. The Springfield Police are looking to focus on training in their next budget. They also want to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges

Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
RIVERTON, IL
wmay.com

Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

SHG begins search for next president

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sacred Heart-Griffin High (SHG) School is seeking its next president. SHG says they are looking for someone who is inspired by their Dominican values and will lead our school community as we build upon their tradition of academic excellence. “We look forward to engaging candidates...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
DECATUR, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
PIATT COUNTY, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court

A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
VANDALIA, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield man convicted on Jan. 6th riot charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man who was one of the first inside the U.S. Capitol Riot more than two years ago was convicted of federal charges on Tuesday. Thomas B. Adams, 41 was found guilty in a bench trial. Adams was found guilty on three separate accounts,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Riverton man sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud

RIVERTON, Ill (WICS) — A Riverton man was sentenced on Wednesday to federal prison for tax fraud. Jason Hines, 50, of the 100 block of East Menard Street, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, to be followed by 36 months of supervised release, for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910.00. Hines was also ordered to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.
RIVERTON, IL
wmay.com

Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban

Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Salvation Army of Jacksonville reaches 2022 Christmas Campaign goal

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Salvation Army of Jacksonville has announced the completion of the 2022 Christmas Campaign. The campaign goal of $150,000 was exceeded with a total of $154,440. “With only a few days remaining before the Campaign ended on January 31st, we put out a call to...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Cowden Resident Sentenced For Five Years In IDOC

A Cowden resident has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 24-year-old Shenandoah Depew of Cowden was sentenced. The incident took place on April 30th, 2021,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Donate blood in memory of Central A&M students

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Central A&M High School is hosting a blood drive to honor the two students who died in a car crash in July. The blood drive is from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, at 229 East Pine Street Moweaqua, IL 62550. The blood...
ASSUMPTION, IL

