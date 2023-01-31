ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
Get your grub on with O Town Food Tours

OGDEN, UT (Good Things Utah) – Utah has great flavors all around the state. Rick Proffer with O Town Food Tours tells us about their new tour that highlights all the best food in the Ogden area that you won’t want to miss. The food scene in Ogden...
O Town Food Tours

Rick Proffer tells us all about the O Town Food Tours and tasty eats in Ogden that you don't want to miss. Rick Proffer tells us all about the O Town Food Tours and tasty eats in Ogden that you don't want to miss. Brenda Emile and Miller Costello tortured...
Daybreaks has a New neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees

An exciting announcement was made on January 16th. The residents of Daybreak, Utah will be getting a new neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees, Utah’s triple-A baseball team. The new location will be between Mountain View Corridor and Utah Transit Authority’s red TRAX line which runs through Salt Lake City to the University of Utah.
How to make charcuterie boards at home

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Choosing out the perfect charcuterie board can be difficult, so why not make your own! Karen Ormsby, owner and manager of Oakford Gourmet Selections, joined us to explain how to make the perfect personalized charcuterie board without missing out on the decorative details.
Layton Hills Mall | Shopping mall in Utah

Layton Hills Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Layton, Utah, United States. Opened in 1980, the mall features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney as its anchor stores. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
Missing Arizona girl rescued from West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing girl from Arizona has been located and rescued from a man’s basement in West Valley City, said the Utah Attorney General’s office. Agents with Utah’s Division of Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P) reported receiving information from Arizona about the...
Yes, Park City is still ‘America’s ski town’

The trek between the main parking lot at Park City Mountain Resort and the lift ticket windows passes briefly through an enclosed, brick-lined passageway where the clop of ski boots and whoosh of snow pants resonate loudly. A set of stairs, once awkwardly climbed while carrying skis and poles, opens to a plaza vibrating with energy. Whenever there’s snow on the ground, that same energy courses throughout the entire town.
Sorry Salt Lake City, the suburbs' mailbox game is on point.

One thing I was aware of but didn't fully appreciate—prior to my running every street in several cities across the Salt Lake Valley—is that the vast majority of roads are residential. If you think of your average daily travel pattern, it probably consists of interstates, off-ramps, major thoroughfares and maybe just a few residential streets before pulling into your driveway. We know there are other residential streets like ours but they tend to be largely theoretical to us. Because our viewpoints of the city are so limited, we tend to perceive certain attributes—either of our own home or that of our neighbors—as unique, when in actuality, we can find similar instances all over the place. A sleek modern house popping up in your neighborhood might be intriguing, but after seeing the same style a thousand times around the city, it becomes a bit more mundane.
