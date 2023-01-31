Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Levy County crash leaves 1 dead
A single-vehicle crash in Levy County left one person dead and another seriously injured Thursday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the accident occured just before noon on Buck Island Road, which is a dirt road within a hunting camp area. The driver of a van failed to...
click orlando
‘It’s on fire:’ Carjacking pursuit ends in crash with Lake County school bus, deputies say
GROVELAND, Fla. – Video and 911 calls detailed a carjacking pursuit Friday morning which involved two counties and the ramming of three Lake County patrol cars before ending in a crash with a school bus in the Groveland area. Lake County deputies said the pursuit started around 6 a.m....
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus carrying 16 children involved in crash on SW 103rd Street
A Marion County school bus carrying 16 students was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before the accident, a Lincoln Corsair was traveling westbound on SW 103rd Street behind the Marion County school bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. FHP stated that the school bus...
ocala-news.com
Two killed after car crashes into tree on County Road 464C in Marion County
A driver and passenger were killed on Tuesday evening after their vehicle crashed into a tree on County Road 464C in Marion County. Shortly before 10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 464C near the intersection of SE 99th Place in Ocklawaha. The driver was negotiating a right curve on the eastbound lane when the vehicle veered across the double yellow lines and onto the north shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WCJB
Two teens arrested after high speed chase involving stolen car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 18-year-old Jaiden Vickers and a 16-year-old driver after they lead deputies on a high speed chase on Wednesday. The vehicle, which contained a firearm at the time it was stolen, was reported stolen in Lake County. After the deputy successfully...
villages-news.com
Speeding driver arrested with felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301
A speeding driver was arrested with a felony amount of marijuana on U.S. 301. Naudya Lu Parmelee, 21, of Ocala, was driving a black 2017 Chrysler at 10:20 p.m. Thursday southbound on U.S. 301 in Oxford when she was caught on radar traveling at 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters battle mobile home fire in Citra
Marion County firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of NW 155th Street and N U.S. Highway 441 in Citra on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report that a mobile home in the area was on fire. Shortly after 3 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue’s North County units responded to the...
ocala-news.com
Reddick man arrested after loaded gun, marijuana found in car during traffic stop
A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Reddick man after a large quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm were found inside his vehicle. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound on NW Gainesville Road near the 16000 block. In the MCSO report, the deputy noted that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 77 miles per hour, which was over 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.
villages-news.com
Cadillac with sparking undercarriage leads to driver’s arrest at downtown Wildwood eatery
A man driving a Cadillac with an undercarriage that was scraping and sparking on the roadway was arrested at a downtown Wildwood eatery. Douglas Gale Long, 50, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of the beige 2003 Cadillac four-door shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer noticed the scraping and sparking and pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of the Coney Island Drive Inn on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Cameras could help bring speeding under control in The Villages
WISCONSIN – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is again proposing to give Milwaukee officials the power to install automated speed cameras in an effort to combat a scourge of reckless driving, but the bill faces opposition from a key legislator who says the city needs more police officers on patrol, not cameras.
ocala-news.com
Belleview resident shares thoughts on repaving U.S. Highway 441
In response to a recent letter from a Belleview resident that discussed road construction on U.S. Highway 441, another resident from Belleview wrote in to voice his thoughts on the topic. “It is cheaper and faster to repave a road before it starts to crumble and develop potholes. Highway 441...
fox35orlando.com
Marion County teens found with multiple guns in car: Deputies
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two Marion County teens were found with multiple guns in their car after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the car the two 16-year-olds were traveling in. The teens fled at a high rate of speed until deputies deployed stop sticks that flattened the car's tires.
villages-news.com
FHP promises hit-and-run drivers will be held accountable
A five-year trend is showing a “disturbing” rise in hit-and-run crashes in Florida. In December, 91-year-old Marilyn Hamilton of The Villages was sentenced to five years in prison after hitting husband-and-wife bicyclists pedaling on Morse Boulevard. It was a sobering sentence for such an elderly woman with no prior criminal history. At Hamilton’s sentencing hearing, the judge made it clear it was her decision to flee that required such a tough sentence.
villages-news.com
Railroad work will cause major blockage next week on County Road 466
Railroad work will cause a major blockage next week on County Road 466 in Oxford. County Road 466 will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning Monday at the railroad crossing between U.S. 301 and County Road 105. CSX Transportation is scheduled to perform track maintenance, which is expected...
villages-news.com
Handyman who works in The Villages arrested in brawl over Fruity Pebbles
A handyman who works in The Villages was arrested in a brawl over Fruity Pebbles. Joshua Lee Poole, 44, was arrested on two counts of battery following the altercation Tuesday night at the San Pedro Villas in the Village of Rio Grande, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
fox35orlando.com
Manhunt underway for Florida man who raped 80-year-old woman with cancer, police say
OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police are searching for a man they say got into the apartment of an 80-year-old woman battling cancer, held a screwdriver up to her, and raped her. This happened at the Saddleworth Greene on SW 41st Street in Ocala on Wednesday night. The man in the photo is considered a person of interest.
Semi truck fire snarls morning traffic in Hernando County
A semi truck caught fire in Hernando County on Thursday, causing a headache for commuters.
villages-news.com
Shoplifting suspect arrested with Cocoa Pebbles and candy at Walmart
A shoplifting suspect was arrested with Cocoa Pebbles and candy at Walmart in Summerfield. Lindsey Ann Gargan, 34, was at the store Thursday night when she concealed $82 worth of merchandise, including Cocoa Pebbles cereal, Reese’s Mini candies, Sour Patch Kids candy, peppermints and a Mounds bar, in a bag she brought with her to the store, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She was with another woman, whom Gargan identified as her “aunt,” who paid for her own purchases. When Gargan was questioned by a loss prevention officer, she claimed she thought her aunt had paid for her purchases, too.
ocala-news.com
Temporary lane closure planned on SW 27th Avenue in Ocala
Ocala motorists can expect a temporary lane closure on SW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of SW 19th Avenue, beginning on Monday, February 6 through Wednesday, February 8. The lane closure is due to the installation of an existing sewer force main. On the affected dates, SW 27th Avenue will be reduced to one southbound traffic lane.
