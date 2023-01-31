ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

'Boom': FirstEnergy exec text revels in landing state plane

CINCINNATI (AP) — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio's largest ever corruption case.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Ohio auditor backs anti-corruption training, quick reporting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Auditor Keith Faber wants more training for public employees to spot government fraud and corruption and requiring them to speedily report suspected crimes, as a way of improving the state's ability to root out and prosecute bad actors and recoup taxpayer money. Faber...
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader

A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents. The details were disclosed in a lawsuit against Rick Johnson and his wife, Janice, over fees charged by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
hometownstations.com

New Mexico considers roasted chile as official state aroma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The sweet smell of green chile roasting on an open flame permeates New Mexico every fall, wafting from roadside stands and grocery store parking lots and inducing mouth-watering visions of culinary wonders. Now one state lawmaker says it's time for everyone to wake up and...
NEW MEXICO STATE
hometownstations.com

Kidnapper leaves bloody trail in Oregon, hides under house

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police converged in force on the tiny, unincorporated community of Wolf Creek in southwest Oregon the night of Jan. 26 as they hunted for a suspect who was wanted for kidnapping and torturing a woman nearly to death — and who had previously been convicted of a similar crime in Nevada.
WOLF CREEK, OR
hometownstations.com

Hawaii whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach

HONOLULU (AP) — A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said Thursday, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy