Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
ABC 4
How to make charcuterie boards at home
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Choosing out the perfect charcuterie board can be difficult, so why not make your own! Karen Ormsby, owner and manager of Oakford Gourmet Selections, joined us to explain how to make the perfect personalized charcuterie board without missing out on the decorative details.
ABC 4
Get your grub on with O Town Food Tours
OGDEN, UT (Good Things Utah) – Utah has great flavors all around the state. Rick Proffer with O Town Food Tours tells us about their new tour that highlights all the best food in the Ogden area that you won’t want to miss. The food scene in Ogden...
ABC 4
Choose to grow when the unexpected happens in your life
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Life can hit us with curveballs sometimes. Which can leave us with extra stress when the unexpected happens. On January 12th Ganel Lyn Condie fell from a barstool and shattered her left wrist. She broke 52 bones and had to undergo surgery. Because of this unexpected injury she has spent the last few weeks recovering and has needed assistance to complete basic tasks. She says that this experience has shown her how grateful she is for the people around her who have helped her during this rough time.
ABC 4
Updates to Flight with the new ABC4 Weather Studio at The Leonardo!
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Leonardo is fun place for little kids up to full grown adults! One of the coolest spots in downtown Salt Lake City, so immersive and interactive. You could just stay there all day. They are always up to something new.
ABC 4
O Town Food Tours
Rick Proffer tells us all about the O Town Food Tours and tasty eats in Ogden that you don't want to miss. Rick Proffer tells us all about the O Town Food Tours and tasty eats in Ogden that you don't want to miss. Brenda Emile and Miller Costello tortured...
ABC 4
Make award-winning churros in the comfort of your own kitchen
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – How do you make dreams come true? Bring the magic of freshly made churros into your own kitchen! We talked with Scott Porter, San Diablo’s Chief Churro Officer, who is doing just that with their easy at-home churro-making kit. San...
ABC 4
Solve the mystery and laugh out loud: West Valley Arts production of “Clue” takes the stage
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Get ready for a night of mystery, laughter, and joy as West Valley Arts presents their upcoming production of “Clue.” Directed by Joseph Clayton Ernst, with Assistant Director Kelsie Jepsen and actor Jayne Luke as Mrs. Peacock, this stage adaptation of the beloved classic film combines a talented cast with the iconic characters and humor of the original. With shows running every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (including two shows on Saturdays) through February, be sure to grab your tickets now!
ABC 4
Healthy cottage cheese breakfast bowls to curb your cravings
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Breakfast is the most important meal of the day! However, most breakfast foods lack protein and fiber, and without these key ingredients in their breakfast meal, many people experience sugar cravings and low energy throughout the day. Certified Nutrition Specialist Deena Thompson showed us how to make cottage cheese and yogurt breakfast bowls, and these easy breakfast meals will keep you satisfied and energized throughout the day.
ABC 4
See how Roseman Dental is working hard to Give Kids a Smile this Friday
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — A cavity free mouth is a happy mouth and early intervention for kids dental care is key! Roseman Dental is holding their Give Kids a Smile day this Friday. Roseman is providing free dental care to children ages 18 and under to raise awareness about the importance of oral healthcare and help stop the spread of untreated dental decay.
ABC 4
Do game day right with Flanker’s nachos and drinks
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Are you looking for a place to enjoy the big game? We have one of the best spots right here in Salt Lake City. Flanker features fan favorite dishes including world class nachos and creative cocktails. It’s a sports bar that plays the top games on the big screen so you can enjoy tasty food and drink with friends and family.
ABC 4
SLC elementary class to save Utah’s brine shrimp with petition and bill
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — While the Great Salt Lake plays an important role to us as a state, it’s perhaps even more important to the brine shrimp population, which has inhabited the lake for over 600,000 years. These brine shrimp (a.k.a. Artemia) are small but mighty —...
ABC 4
Easy Gluten Free Super Bowl Snacks
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Gluten free chef, Emma Drennan, joined us back in the GTU kitchen with easy to make gluten free snack ideas for game day. She shared recipes she adjusted herself including: Taco Seasoned Shredded Chicken, Homemade Taco Seasoning, and her Leftovers Taco Bake dish. Emma can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and online.
ABC 4
Avocado Deviled Eggs Appetizer for the Big Game
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for a fun appetizer but want to eat healthy? Well, we have the recipe for you! To finish off appetizer week, our producer Matt Bello showed us how to make vegetarian and dairy-free avocado deviled eggs that are perfect for the big football game coming up.
ABC 4
The playful exploration of the ups and down of modern love and romance in a popup museum
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Valentine’s Day may not be for everyone, but Nicole Utley and Makenna Runnells believe this can be a holiday to celebrate love in all of it’s forms. The two started their interactive Valentines Museum last year, and it was a huge hit. Back and better than ever, they’re kicking off its opening this weekend.
ABC 4
Interactive Valentine’s Day theatre show at Scaffold Theater
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah –(Good Things Utah) Seeing a dinner and show is the perfect Valentine’s Day date. ‘Forever More! An Interactive Valentine’s Theatrical Extravaganza’ is a fun way to be with your Valentine and elevate date night. Playwright, Producer and actress Julie-Anne Liechty joined with director Christy Summerhays came to the GTU set to talk with the hosts about the show and The Scaffold Theatre.
ABC 4
Holistic health for your pets with Healthy Paws Herbal Labs
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Our four-legged friends are parts of our families, so treat them like it! Healthy Paws Herbal Labs makes it easy to provide holistic health products for all your pet’s needs. Healthy Paws uses Eastern medicine to help dogs, cats and...
ABC 4
Missing Arizona girl rescued from West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing girl from Arizona has been located and rescued from a man’s basement in West Valley City, said the Utah Attorney General’s office. Agents with Utah’s Division of Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P) reported receiving information from Arizona about the...
ABC 4
Grow Your Business and Have Fun Doing It
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to reality shows, this one is strictly business. Nathaniel Drew, owner of Ace in the Hole, told us about how his show works to help small businesses take off in a fun way. Ace in the Hole teaches...
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
ABC 4
Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
Comments / 0